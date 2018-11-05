Broadcasts on tap this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 10:42 PM

The high school football district postseason continues while fall high school sports soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey move from the district to the state playoffs this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has first-round and quarterfinals action of the PIAA girls volleyball postseason as well as broadcasts of all 16 WPIAL quarterfinals and semifinals football games, along with scholastic gridiron postseason action from District 6 and several video stream football playoff games.

As always, the Friday night high school football action begins with the HSSN Pregame Show and concludes afterward with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class 4A First Round: McDowell vs. North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class A First Round: Carmichaels vs. Bishop Carroll at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Talk Show – The WPIAL Soccer Show at 5:55 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 9

WPIAL High School Football Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video: Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on Pine-Richland TV at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video: Penn-Trafford vs. Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video: McKeesport vs. Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on Penn Hills TV at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WEDO-FM 93.3, WEDO-AM 810

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Live Video: North Catholic vs. Derry at 7:30 p.m. on Westmoreland Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Franklin Regional vs. Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Woodland Hills vs. West Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320 and on the Woodland Hills Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Blackhawk vs. Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Belle Vernon vs. South Fayette at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Beaver Falls vs. Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WKPL-FM 92.1The Pickle

WPIAL Football Playoffs – South Side Beaver vs. Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Mohawk vs Charleroi vs. 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Freedom vs Burgettstown vs. 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Washington vs. Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Rochester vs. Jeannette at 7:30 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Clairton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football Playoffs – Homer-Center vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football Playoffs – Bellwood-Antis at Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football Playoffs – United vs Portage at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football Playoffs – Forest Hills at Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

WPIAL High School Football Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on WJAS-AM 1320, WPIT-AM 970, WPIT-FM 96.5, WPGP-AM 1250, WBUT-AM 1050, WHJB-FM 107.1, WAVL-FM 98.7, WAVL-AM 910, WISR-AM 680, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WCNS-AM 1480, WKPL-FM 92.1 and at 11pm on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, Nov. 10

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class 4A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined vs. North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Class A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined vs. Carmichaels at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football Playoffs – Saltsburg vs. Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football Playoffs – Penns Valley vs. Richland at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

