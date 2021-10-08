TribLIVE Logo
Brownsville-Mt. Pleasant football game canceled

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 2:34 PM

The Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled and will be ruled a no contest by the WPIAL.

Brownsville told Mt. Pleasant it does not have enough players to compete due to covid-19 concerns.

No. 4-ranked Mt. Pleasant will not pursue another opponent on late notice for Friday night or Saturday, athletic director Chris Brunson said. The Vikings (4-2, 2-0) will wait until next week to play when they travel to No. 5 Elizabeth Forward for a key Class 3A Interstate Conference game.

Brownsville is 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

