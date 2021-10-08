Brownsville-Mt. Pleasant football game canceled

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 2:34 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Drake Clayton attempts to run the ball against Mt. Pleasant defense Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe.

The Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled and will be ruled a no contest by the WPIAL.

Brownsville told Mt. Pleasant it does not have enough players to compete due to covid-19 concerns.

No. 4-ranked Mt. Pleasant will not pursue another opponent on late notice for Friday night or Saturday, athletic director Chris Brunson said. The Vikings (4-2, 2-0) will wait until next week to play when they travel to No. 5 Elizabeth Forward for a key Class 3A Interstate Conference game.

Brownsville is 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

