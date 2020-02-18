Brownsville’s Tessa Dellarose set to compete in UEFA development tournament in England

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 12:01 AM

Submitted Brownsville’s Tessa Dellarose will play in a UEFA Development Tournament for the U.S. U-16 Girls National Team in Loughborough, England.

Brownsville’s Tessa Dellarose continues to stack up invites to prestigious camps and games all over the country.

Now, Dellarose has been selected to the U.S. U-16 Girls National Team for a UEFA Development Tournament from Feb. 19-24 in Loughborough, England.

The U.S. team will take on teams from England, Spain and Denmark.

“Tessa continues to raise the bar, and we are delighted that she gets the opportunity to travel overseas with the U-16 girls national team,” Riverhounds Academy Director Scott Gibson said. “The experience she will get by spending time at St. George’s Park and competing against England, Spain and Denmark will only help her continue to develop and improve. We wish her the best of luck and know she will represent the program and her country to the best of her ability.”

Over the course of the offseason, Dellarose has been participating in events like these all over the country. The North Carolina commit also participated in the U.S. U-16 girls national team domestic training camp in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., in January. She also participated in two US Soccer youth national team identification centers as well.

