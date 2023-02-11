Burgettstown advances to PIAA Class 2A wrestling semifinals
Friday, February 10, 2023 | 3:14 PM
HERSHEY — Burgettstown advanced to the semifinals Friday by defeating District 11 runner-up Saucon Valley, 30-28, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling tournament at the Giant Center.
The WPIAL champions strung together six consecutive wins in the light weights to overcome a slow start.
Picking up key wins against three of Saucon Valley’s best were Parker Sentipal (121 pounds), Dylan Slovick (127) and Rudy Brown (152).
Darius Simmons (107) and Gaven Suica (133) had pins for the Blue Devils (17-0), and Joe Sentipal clinched the win with a 5-2 victory at 139.
Burgettstown next faces District 10 runner-up Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burgettstown 30, Saucon Valley 28
107: Darius Simmons (Bg) p. Ty Dellmyer, :41.
114: Daniel Smith (Bg) won by forfeit.
121: Parker Sentipal (Bg) d. Aiden Grogg, 4-0.
127: Dylan Slovick (Bg) dec. Cole Hubert, 5-4 (UTB).
133: Gaven Suica (Bg) p. Bradon Pfanders, 1:37.
139: Joe Sentipal (Bg) dec. Jackson Albert, 5-2.
145: Travis Riefenstahl (SV) won by forfeit.
152: Leonidas Zaharakis (SV) won by forfeit.
*160: Rudy Brown (Bg) d. Liam Scrivanich, 4-3.
172: Jared Rohn (SV) major dec. Jake Noyes, 16-6.
189: Mason Beckowki (SV) p. Tristin Roach, :40.
215: Evan Leibert (SV) dec. Tyler Cody, 8-2.
285: Jacob Jones (SV) dec. Joseph Baronick, 6-4.
(*) match starting weight
Records: Burgettstown 17-0; Saucon Valley 18-3
