Burrell baseball seeks to extend WPIAL postseason express

Saturday, March 7, 2020 | 9:55 PM

After making the WPIAL baseball playoffs 21 of the past 22 seasons, Burrell does not plan to slow down the postseason express anytime soon.

The Bucs appear poised for another playoff run after going 8-4 in Section 1-3A last season. Burrell defeated McGuffey in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs before losing to Hopewell to finish the season 12-5 overall.

The Bucs not only have to get through a tough section again, but another factor is the recovery of senior lefty Tanner Spohn from offseason arm surgery.

Spohn, son of veteran Burrell coach Mark Spohn, is easing back into the rotation after ligament surgery last summer. He has been using a high-tech monitor to help get his pitching speed gradually restored.

“I had surgery in June, and I’m currently working through my throwing program to get back on the mound,” Tanner Spohn said. “I should be back to full strength in time.”

The younger Spohn can bat and play first base, but long-distance throwing as an outfielder is done.

Once Tanner Spohn is ready for his regular pitching load, the Bucs will have the luxury of two left-handed starters in Spohn and senior Zach Miller.

“It’s unique,” Miller said. “I think it’ll help us this year. Not a lot of schools face it, going with back-to-back lefties.”

Righties Jack Henderson and Josh Logsdon also will pitch. Coach Spohn said several junior varsity pitchers could contribute.

Burrell has about 30 players, varsity and junior varsity combined.

“We’ve got some openings for some younger kids to step in,” coach Spohn said. “It’s always a competition. Go out and show you can compete and you’ll play.”

The Bucs graduated four starters last season and one of the key challenges in the preseason is finding a replacement for catcher Tyler Mock.

Christian Sullivan, Lucas Lamberton and Phil Walsh are competing to start behind the plate when Burrell opens its 56th baseball season March 24 at home against Kiski Area in an exhibition game.

Graduated infielders Luke Virag and Marshall McKallip also need replaced.

Henderson and Trent Valovchik will see plenty of infield time, and outfielder Seth Fischbach returns.

Returning varsity assistants include Joe Slater, Dave Slater and Jay Miller.

“We have three coaches that help out with the j.v.’s,” coach Spohn said. “The best part about this area is there are people interested in just helping out. They love the kids and love the game.”

The Burrell coach and players said Section 1-3A appears to be another meat-grinder with Burrell battling Freeport, Deer Lakes, Valley and Steel Valley for one of the four available playoff berths.

“We’ve made the playoffs the last three years I’ve been here, but now our goal is to get past the second round,” Tanner Spohn said.

Burrell will seek to extend its playoff run starting with the section opener against Freeport April 1 at Huston Middle School field.

