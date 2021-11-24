Burrell boys basketball team confident in ability, experience

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | 7:19 PM

Two years ago, the Burrell boys basketball team won just one game.

The Bucs made strides last season in the midst of all of the covid uncertainty, improving to 9-10 overall and 5-6 in Section 1-4A. They suffered a WPIAL first-round loss to Central Valley.

Coach Mike Fantuzzo said he sees continued growth in his team, led by the return of four starters, as it hopes to challenge for a section championship and be in position for a run in the WPIAL playoffs.

“This is pretty exciting to see where this team has come,” Fantuzzo said.

“A lot of them started for me as sophomores (2019-20) because we were such a young team. Finally, all the hard work is paying off. We had a lot of success with this group this summer. They’ve been mainly all basketball kids, so it’s been really nice.”

Only two seniors graduated from last year’s team: starter Brayden Callahan and reserve Carson Ley.

Ten players, including seven letterwinners and the four starters — 6-foot-1 senior guard Brandon Coury, 6-3 senior guard Donovan Callahan, 5-11 senior guard Travis Bitar and 6-3 senior center Gavynn Thompson — are back.

“Everyone has so much experience,” Fantuzzo said.

“We pulled up four ninth-graders last year. All of them got experience, and they’re ready to be more involved at the varsity level. Practices have been very competitive.”

Coury, a second-team Valley News Dispatch all-star last year as a junior, led the Bucs in scoring at more than 22 points a game.

“Brandon was unstoppable in games this summer,” Fantuzzo said.

“He is strong to the basket, and he is shooting deep. When he shoots the ball, I have that confidence where my first thought is that it’s going in.”

Coury said he’s excited to see what he and the team overall can do this season.

“My shot feels a lot better coming into this season,” he said. “I also think my defensive quickness has improved.

“We like our chances in the section, because I feel any team can win it this year. A lot of the teams seem pretty even. North Catholic was a little ahead of everyone last year, but it was pretty competitive overall.”

Donovan Callahan and Bitar averaged 10 and nine points, respectively, last year.

“With all the work we’ve put in, we feel we have four shooting threats now,” Fantuzzo said.

“Donovan has gotten a lot better with his shot, and he is a tough matchup at the point guard position. Travis has really stepped up his game. Macky Bennis (guard) has improved so much as a sophomore, and he can shoot from anywhere.”

North Catholic, Deer Lakes, Derry, Knoch, Freeport and Keystone Oaks again will provide Section 1 competition for Burrell.

The Bucs hope to get back on top in the section. Their last title was in 2018, a three-way tie with Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny.

“Our goal is the section, and I think we have the team now that can compete with a North Catholic,” Fantuzzo said. “Deer Lakes, I feel, will be pretty good with four of their five starters back. We feel we can compete with any school.”

Burrell will get a chance to test its mettle Nov. 30 with a scrimmage at Mars against the Planets and Central Catholic.

The Bucs also will scrimmage Apollo-Ridge on Dec. 4 leading to the season-opening Burrell tournament Dec. 10-11 with Kiski Area, Derry and Homer-Center.

Fantuzzo said there is a buzz surrounding the team as it prepares just two weeks away from the start of the season.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and contact me about how excited they are to watch us play,” he said.

“We are making sure the guys know that with all the good feelings and optimism for the season they keep their heads on straight. We’re just starting out, and we can get a lot better. They need to put the work in to do that.”

Burrell boys at a glace

Coach: Mike Fantuzzo

Last year’s record: 9-10 (5-6 Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Brandon Coury (Sr., G); Donovan Callahan (Sr., G); Travis Bitar (Sr., G): Gavynn Thompson (Sr., C)

Top newcomers: Tucker Bitar (Fr., G)

