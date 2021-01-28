Burrell pulls out of Powerade Tournament

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 12:03 AM

A second WPIAL team has been forced to pull out of the Powerade Tournament.

Burrell wrestling announced on Twitter today that it must pull out of the tournament and hopes to return to action Feb. 4 against Thomas Jefferson.

It seems our schedule is changing daily this season. You can find our up to date schedule on the Activity Scheduler App. Any changes to our schedule will be immediately reflected in the App. pic.twitter.com/tGx547XqZ3 — Burrell Wrestling (@BurrellWrestlin) January 13, 2021

Connellsville pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday after someone within the program was infected with the coronavirus. Connellsville can return to practice on Feb. 5.

The Powerade Tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 28-29 at the Monroeville Convention Center after being moved from Canon-McMillan High School.

In December, Gov. Tom Wolf shut down high school athletics until Jan. 5, which forced the Powerade Tournament to be moved to this Friday and Saturday.

