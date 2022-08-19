Burrell ready to take on new challenges in Class 2A

Friday, August 19, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell head coach Shawn Liotta with quarterback Chase Fenner during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell quarterback Chase Fenner throws during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell head coach Shawn Liotta during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Cooper Hornack pulls in a catch during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School. Previous Next

After several years in Class 3A, Burrell made the move down a classification in the new two-year cycle.

Coach Shawn Liotta said his team is getting ramped up for the season and is excited for its potential in its new conference.

“There are a lot of new challenges for us now that we are down in Double-A with some teams we’re familiar with and some we are not,” said the fifth-year Bucs coach who will lead his team into Allegheny Conference battles against Apollo-Ridge, Derry, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley and Yough.

“It will be an interesting process for us. The important thing is for us to be ready the best we can to meet those challenges each week.”

Burrell hopes to build on last year’s WPIAL playoff appearance, its first since 2012. The Bucs finished 3-8 overall and 3-3 in the Allegheny Seven Conference. They righted the ship to win three of their final four in conference play after an 0-6 start against a rugged early season schedule that included matchups against Class 3A runner-up North Catholic and Class 4A Indiana and Highlands.

Liotta said he will be counting on a group that includes six returning starters on both offense and defense as well as others ready to increase their varsity roles and visibility.

A big piece gone from the Burrell offense is the running prowess of graduate Caden Dicaprio, who carried the load in 2021 to the tune of 246 rushes for 1,273 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Senior Chase Fenner is back as an offensive leader at quarterback and also at inside linebacker on the defensive side.

“Chase is a quarterback who plays inside linebacker, and that should tell you all you really need to know,” Liotta said. “He’s as tough as they come. Everybody respects him. He does a really nice job of running our offense and getting the ball to the right people. He just does whatever we ask of him to help us win games.”

Ian Quinn, a four-year starter, and Aaron Mele, a three-year starter, are seniors providing experience the offensive line. Both also will be in the trenches along the defensive line.

“We’re really counting on those guys to anchor us up front,” Liotta said. “They are great leadership guys and great weight room guys. They are hard-nosed, physical players.”

Liotta said the offense is expected to rely a lot on the running game.

“That is a certainty, and I think we will do it pretty well,” he said. “By trade, I am a throw-it-all-over-the field type of coach who likes to spread out defenses, but we have adapted to the talent. We’re running this slot-T offense, and I think we’ve gotten pretty good at it. It’s something that people don’t see that often, and I would like to think it gives us an advantage.”

Liotta said he also expects big things from senior running back/linebacker Antonio Cook, last year’s defensive MVP as voted on by the team.

“He’s all over the field making plays,” Liotta said.

Senior Nijere Floyd returns at one of the cornerback spots. He’s also a running back and is in the mix as a kick returner.

Junior running back Devin Beattie led all returnees with 45 carries for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

“We will count on him being a focal point of the offense,” said Liotta, who also looks to sophomore Mason Jones (32-149, 1 TDs) in the run game.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say we have 12 kids who can carry the football and do it very capably for us.”

Junior Tristan Brothers led all returning defenders in tackles last year with 38.

“Tristan battled injuries last year where he didn’t play in a ton of games, but he is an impact player in terms of making stops,” Liotta said.

Other returning starters expected to make an impact include juniors Cooper Hornack and Tyler Maglisco in the secondary.

“We’re all pretty excited to play some new teams and see how we measure up,” Quinn said. “Overall, we’re really pumped up to get going. We put in a lot of offseason work, and we’re ready to see it pay off. For me, being a senior, it’s my last of everything, and I really want to make the most of it.”

Burrell opens its season at traditional Class A power Jeannette.

“That is going to be a tough game,” Liotta said. “They have a new coach, and they are improved. They will be ready. We have to go to their stadium, and I know it’s a tough place to play.”

Burrell then takes on former conference foes Deer Lakes and Valley before opening its conference slate against defending WPIAL Class 2A champion and PIAA runner-up Serra Catholic.

“They didn’t do us any favors starting us off with Serra, but we’re looking forward to the challenge each week,” Liotta said. “I think our kids will continue to work hard and do a really good job.”

Burrell

Coach: Shawn Liotta

2021 record: 3-8, 3-3 in Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference

All-time record: 293-269-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Jeannette, 7

9.2 Deer Lakes, 7

9.9 at Valley, 7

9.16 at Serra Catholic*, 7

9.23 Yough*, 7

9.30 at Imani Christian*, 7

10.7 Ligonier Valley*, 7

10.14 Steel Valley*, 7

10.21 at Derry*, 7

10.28 Apollo-Ridge*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Chase Fenner

11-31, 152 yards

Rushing: Caden Dicaprio*

246-1,273, 14 TDs

Receiving: Devin Beattie

4-47

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Burrell collected 1,926 total rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last year to just 246 passing yards and no touchdowns.

• The Bucs scored 15 points per game in 2021 and gave up 35.9 a contest.

• Burrell finishes the regular season with a conference clash with Apollo-Ridge. The teams played a nonconference game last year with the Vikings winning 35-17. Covid issues canceled the scheduled 2020 meeting.

• The Bucs are seven wins shy of 300 in program history. The team’s first season was in 1964.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

0, Antonio Cook, RB/LB, 5-10/170, Sr.

1, Charles Shinko, RB/DB, 5-8/160, Sr.

2, Cooper Hornack, RB/DB, 5-10/155, Jr.

3, Mason Jones, RB/DB, 5-9/180, So.

4, Maliq Buchak, WR/DB, 6-2/160, Jr.

5, Tyler Maglisco, RB/DB, 5-10/160, Jr.

6, Stephen Hasson, QB/DB, 5-10/155, So.

7, Chase Fenner, QB/LB, 6-2/200, Sr.

8, Dylan Ridley, TE/LB, 6-0/185, So.

9, Nijere Floyd, RB/DB, 5-8/152, Sr.

10, Christian Brancato, WR/LB, 6-3/170, Jr.

11, Devin Beattie, RB/DB, 6-0/180, Jr.

12, Reece Kennedy, RB/LB, 6-1/185, Sr.

13, Esau King-Buchak, TE/LB, 6-1/200, Jr.

15, Maximus Ford, WR/DB, 5-8/130, Fr.

16, Vincent Scherer, WR/LB, 5-8/145, Fr.

17, Stephen Flemming, TE/LB, 6-0/185, So.

20, Caden Garner, RB/LB, 5-10/185, Jr.

21, Ian McCarrell, TE/LB, 6-1/200, Sr.

22, Jacob Wilson, TE/LB, 5-11/200, So.

23, Sam Abraham, RB/LB, 5-7/170, Sr.

24, Talan Newcomer, TE/LB, 6-2/180, So.

26, Liam Kasavage, RB/LB, 5-8/160, Fr.

30, Tristan Brothers, RB/LB, 6-1/165, Jr.

32, Julian Beard, TE/LB, 5-5/160, So.

34, Nathan Bigenho, WR/DB, 5-8/130, Fr.

36, Joey Guerrini, TE/DL, 6-3/220, Jr.

42, Andrew Gratzmiller, RB/DB, 5-8/145, Sr.

52, Aaron Mele, OLDL, 6-1/280, Sr.

53, Ryan Rusiewicz, OL/DL, 6-1/200, Sr.

55, Luke Boylan, OL/DL, 6-2/235, So.

63, Landin Cable, OL/DL, 6-0/240, Jr.

65, Joah Martin, OL/DL, 5-8/245, Fr.

66, Ian Quinn, OL/DL, 6-1/255, Sr.

68, Nate Sofaly, OL/DL, 5-1/180, Fr.

69, Ryan Croushore, K/P, 6-3/190, Jr.

72, Cam Martin, OL/LB, 5-8/195, Sr.

73, Jason Wagner, OL/DL, 5-9/300, Fr.

74, Noah Love, OL/DL, 5-10/268, Jr.

77, Steven Wilson, OL/DL, 5-8/240, Fr.

80, Haven Osbourne, WR/DB, 5-5/120, Fr.

81, Ashton Mitchell, TE/DL, 5-7/175, Fr.

83, DJ Cosentino, RB/LB, 5-11/165, Fr.

84, Gabe Ziccarelli, TE/LB, 6-2/205, Sr.

Note: Due to publishing scheduling conflicts, the preview for Allegheny Conference team Serra Catholic will appear on Trib HSSN next week.

