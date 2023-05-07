Burrell softball strolls to section rout of Freeport

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 8:25 PM

The last couple senior days hadn’t gone as planned for the Burrell softball team, so it wanted to change that trend Saturday.

The Bucs did so by exercising patience at the plate.

Burrell drew 17 walks and earned a 16-1 win in three innings over a short-handed Freeport team in a Section 1-3A game at Bon Air Elementary School.

“It honestly feels good, because the last two years we had lost on senior day,” Burrell senior pitcher Katie Armstrong said. “It was nice knowing we were able to change that mojo and get to say that we did win on senior day.”

Armstrong and fellow seniors Cassidy Novak, Abbie Larko and Alanna Miller were honored with a pregame ceremony.

Freeport (5-8, 3-5) took the first meeting 3-2 over Burrell (9-4, 5-2) on April 12 but was without starting pitcher Sydney Selker and shortstop/pitcher Addy DeJidas Saturday because of injury.

The Yellowjackets got a run in the top of the first. Aimee Heasley drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a single by Addyson Caruso, but Burrell got four runs in the bottom half.

Reese Falgione, Bella Stewart, and Armstrong walked to load the bases, and Piper Ferres singled in a pair. Novak then walked to load the bases again. Miller was hit by a pitch, which brought in a run, and Sabrina Hoover hit a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Bucs sent 18 hitters to the plate in the second, scoring a dozen runs. The majority reached on walks, but there were a couple key hits sprinkled in. Tina Gural had an RBI single, and Stewart plated a pair with a single.

The Yellowjackets used a pair of pitchers who have limited experience in the circle: Heasley, the team’s lone senior, and freshman Addison Gourley.

“It’s tough to be without (Selker and DeJidas), but you just have to try to persevere by going out, trying your best and keep getting better,” Freeport coach Ron DeJidas said. “Bless Aimee’s heart. She’s going in there and pitching for us, and she’s never pitched before. She’s willing to try it because we really don’t have anybody else. (Gourley) is getting better, but as a freshman she’s still developing.”

Armstrong, a Gannon recruit, struck out the side in all three innings pitched, adding to the 500-plus strikeouts in her career.

“Katie works really hard, and playing with her the last four years has truly been amazing,” Novak said. “She can do everything. I trust her 100 percent.”

Both teams have crucial games next week.

Freeport has a doubleheader with Valley on Monday for fourth place and the final playoff spot in Section 1-3A.

Burrell plays against Deer Lakes on Monday and Wednesday with a game at Avonworth sandwiched in between Tuesday. Those games will determine the top three places in the section.

“We told them the playoffs start on Monday,” Burrell coach Rick Nealer said. “We have a very tough section.”

