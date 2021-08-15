Burrell still wants to play fast, but ground game will be integral part of attack

By:

Sunday, August 15, 2021 | 4:57 PM

Submitted Burrell center Gavynn Thompson works with Lower Burrell Flyers lineman Logan Scholl on his 3-point stance at a workout between the two programs on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Submitted Burrell coach Shawn Liotta (standing) addresses his Bucs and the Lower Burrell Flyers youth program after a joint workout on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Speck Field in Lower Burrell. Previous Next

Burrell’s motto, “Play Fast,” doesn’t necessarily mean passing, passing and more passing.

The Bucs look to move the ball on the ground this year after Alex Arledge, with 3,691 passing yards over the last two seasons, graduated. Though Burrell will go with a ground attack, it won’t mean playing slow.

In preseason workouts, Burrell showed it will burst from the huddle and storm toward the line of scrimmage with a quick snap after setting. This will make it tough for opponents to react and adjust to the Bucs formations.

“Our motto is still ‘Play Fast,’ and I’m still going quick to line up and make the other team have to adjust to what we’re going to do,” said fourth-year coach Shawn Liotta. “We may look a little different, offensively, this year. We still want the ability to attack people quickly at the line of scrimmage. We have to do whatever allows us to take advantage of our talent.”

Added senior tight end Kam Marmo: “We’re going to come out in a lot of different formations. We’ll have different backs flipping in different positions, so they can’t adjust to it.”

Bolstering the Burrell attack will be the return of some key linemen, led by three-year starter Gavynn Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior center.

“As a lineman, I’m always excited to get down and get heavy in the run game,” Thompson said. “Whatever works for us and allows us to win games, I’m happy with it.”

Said Marmo: “I’m focused on blocking. We’ve got a nice, tough group up front, and I’m excited for it. That’s my kind of football.”

The other Burrell lineman include juniors Ian Quinn (6-0, 245), all-Allegheny Conference last season, and Aaron Mele (6-0, 265). They will be joined by seniors Ryan Neville (6-2, 270) and Zach Klaus (6-1, 200).

Also seeing action at tight end will be senior Connor Wojcik (6-2, 220).

Returning to the backfield will be Caden DiCaprio, who rushed for 510 yards last year on 125 carries and might have a bigger workload this season as four quarterbacks are vying to replace Arledge.

Last Thursday, Burrell worked out at Speck Field with the Lower Burrell Flyers youth program.

Each team took a separate portion of the field workouts — so it wasn’t a joint practice per se — though the Bucs want to make a connection with the Flyers who hope to be playing at Buccaneer Stadium some day.

“We do this every year with them,” Liotta said. “We do a flag football league in the spring down here and get our kids involved and come down and have a heat acclamization drill with them. They are future Bucs, after all.”

Burrell will unveil the latest “Play Fast” wrinkle in the Aug. 27 opener against Indiana.

