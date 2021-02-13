Burrell takes down Burgettstown to capture 15th straight WPIAL Class AA wrestling title

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 2:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Damien Barr hoists the WPIAL Class AA championship trophy as he is lifted by teammates after defeating Burgettstown for the school’s 15th straight title on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Damien Barr pins Burgettstown’s DJ Slovick at 152 pounds during the WPIAL Class AA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Aaron Edwards works to defeat Burgettstown’s Eric Kovach at 138 bpounds during the WPIAL Class AA team championship match on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Previous Next

Burrell captured its 15th consecutive WPIAL Class AA wrestling title Saturday by defeating Burgettstown, 38-18, at Canon-McMillan High School.

The Bucs (12-1) won the first six matches and raced out to a 28-0 lead thanks to pins by Damien Barr (152 pounds), Colby Christie (172) and A.J Corrado (189), as well as a major decision win by Ian Oswalt (145) and decisions by Aaron Edwards (138) and Simon Slahtovsky (160).

Burrell also got wins from Cooper Hornack (106), Nicholas Ferra (120) and Nick Salerno (132).

Burrell now advances to the PIAA team tournament. The date of that tournament has not been decided. Because of the current pandemic, only district champions qualify for the PIAA tournament. Burgettstown (13-1) would have qualified any other season.

The Bucs have won 45 consecutive matches in the WPIAL tournament. The last team to defeat them was Mt. Pleasant, 32-27, in the 2006 finals.

