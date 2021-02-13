Burrell takes down Burgettstown to capture 15th straight WPIAL Class AA wrestling title
Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Burrell captured its 15th consecutive WPIAL Class AA wrestling title Saturday by defeating Burgettstown, 38-18, at Canon-McMillan High School.
The Bucs (12-1) won the first six matches and raced out to a 28-0 lead thanks to pins by Damien Barr (152 pounds), Colby Christie (172) and A.J Corrado (189), as well as a major decision win by Ian Oswalt (145) and decisions by Aaron Edwards (138) and Simon Slahtovsky (160).
Burrell also got wins from Cooper Hornack (106), Nicholas Ferra (120) and Nick Salerno (132).
Burrell now advances to the PIAA team tournament. The date of that tournament has not been decided. Because of the current pandemic, only district champions qualify for the PIAA tournament. Burgettstown (13-1) would have qualified any other season.
The Bucs have won 45 consecutive matches in the WPIAL tournament. The last team to defeat them was Mt. Pleasant, 32-27, in the 2006 finals.
This story will be updated.
