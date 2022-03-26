Burrell’s Cooper Hornack named 2022 Valley News Dispatch Wrestler of the Year

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 6:59 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Cooper Hornack went 42-10 this season at 120 pounds.

There is room for one wrestler to stand atop the podium in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Hundreds of wrestlers in each weight class start the season with hopes of being that person, having their name called on the PA system as their coach drapes a gold medal around their neck at the PIAA championships.

It’s a goal only a select few can achieve but many can strive for.

Burrell’s Cooper Hornack has stood close to that coveted spot on the podium, and he won’t be satisfied until he takes that final step to the top.

“It’s an honor (to be on the podium),” said Hornack, who was a runner-up last season and fourth-place finisher at this year’s state tournament. “I just really want to be on the top of the podium. I have a little disappointment if I’m not there. You just got to be proud of yourself and be thankful to all the people around you that helped you get there.”

The 120-pounder capped his sophomore season with a record of 42-10, including 18 pins. He finished second in the WPIAL and third at the Southwest Regional before placing fourth at the PIAA tournament.

For his accomplishments this season, Hornack has been selected the 2022 Valley News Dispatch Wrestler of the Year.

At the PIAA tournament, Hornack won his first-round bout by fall, then lost to returning state champ Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area in the quarterfinals, 12-4. He rebounded to win three decisions in the consolation round before falling to Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey, 1-0, in the third-place match.

“Cooper is a very intelligent, hard-nosed, hyper-competitive wrestler,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “He wants to win more than his opponent standing across from him. On the biggest stages is when he shines the brightest. These characteristics are what have led him to finish a two-time state medalist in as many tries.”

Hornack followed up this season on a strong freshman campaign where he was 31-3, won section and WPIAL and was a PIAA runner-up at 106 pounds. He was selected to the Valley News Dispatch all-star team.

“I had a really good freshman year and I had really high expectations coming into this year,” Hornack said. “Obviously, it didn’t end how I wanted it to. But I feel like overall, as a wrestler I got better. I just to keep building from where I am now.”

Just a couple of weeks after finishing the high school season, Hornack was back on the mat this weekend, competing at National High School Coaches Association high school nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. It’s one of several events he plans to attend in the offseason to continue working on his craft.

“I want to work on getting a go-to takedown and always being confident on my feet,” he said. “And also just getting off bottom and being explosive.”

Even though Burrell’s run of 15 straight WPIAL team titles came to an end this season after a loss to Quaker Valley in the Class 2A championship match, Hornack values being part of such a successful program and is looking forward to being part of that legacy the next two years.

“It’s an honor,” Hornack said. “For decades we’ve just been a powerhouse in the WPIAL. To be able to be part of that team and to be a leader is just truly an honor. To have the coaches around me and the loyal fans from Burrell is really an honor.”

Hornack hopes to add to his list of honors next season and beyond as strives for that top position on the podium in Hershey.

“There is a lot of luck to it, but you also have to have determination,” said Hornack, who has a two-year record of 73-13. “You have to always be in the room working, have confidence and a good work ethic to be able to elevate yourself to a point where you can go out there and perform.”

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

