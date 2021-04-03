Burrell’s Dynamic Duo, Ian Oswalt and AJ Corrado cap off high school careers at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Saturday, April 3, 2021 | 7:23 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Ian Oswalt wrestles during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Friday, April 2, 2021. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Burrell’s AJ Corrado wrestles during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Friday, April 2, 2021. Previous Next

Throughout their high school wrestling careers, Burrell’s AJ Corrado and Ian Oswalt often have been intertwined.

As teammates, they’ve helped the Bucs capture four straight WPIAL team titles and led them to a third-place finish at the PIAA team tournament this season. They combined to win six WPIAL individual titles over the past four years and have won a total of 324 matches.

They also will continue to wrestle together at Brown next season. But, before they ride off into the Ivy League sunset, the pair of Bucs got to compete in one last event together.

“We’ve been wrestling together since we were little and then throughout high school, we were somewhat of a dynamic duo,” Oswalt said. “So just coming through together and wrestle at an event that is so special, it was definitely pretty cool.”

On Friday, Corrado and Oswalt wrestled in the 47th Annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which featured two all-star matchups. One match featured wrestlers from the WPIAL as they faced off with a team full of Maryland All-Stars. The second match was between Team USA and Team PA.

Oswalt helped the WPIAL all-star team capture a dominating victory over Maryland with a 6-3 decision at 132 pounds. Then, although he had to medically default in the middle of his match because of an injury, Corrado was a part of a historic win as Team PA topped Team USA for the first time since 2012.

“We take this pretty seriously, and these guys set goals that whenever they become seniors, they want to wrestle in this event, so it’s awesome for AJ and Ian to end their high school careers wrestling here,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “Any time you are ending your high school wrestling career wrestling in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, you had a heck of a career.”

Oswalt and Corrado had more than a heck of a career and could go down as two of the best wrestlers in Burrell history.

During his four-year career, Oswalt won four section titles, was one of only 30 WPIAL wrestlers to win four WPIAL titles and was a state place winner all four years, including state championship appearances the last two seasons.

“I’m grateful for the career I had and stuff like that, but the only thing that I really thought I was missing was a state title,” Oswalt said. “For me to come up short with my high school goals, like these short-term goals, I think it’s a good push into college to go out there and try and win a national title.”

“I think everything happens for a reason. So, I mean, I think my high school career just went its course and I think I’m ready for the next level and I’m excited.”

Corrado finished off his high school career with 158 wins, one state title, two WPIAL championships and four section titles. He went undefeated this season while recording 21 pins with 11 decisions.

Shields has seen his two wrestlers work their way through the program, and Friday night was another special chance to watch two of his wrestlers go to work.

“That’s just the best seat in the house,” Shields said. “It’s awesome to watch these guys wrestle here, and then in the next few years we’ll see them wrestling in the NCAA national championships.”

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

