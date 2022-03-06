Burrell’s Hornack navigates tough road at PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional

By:

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 8:00 PM

Burrell’s Cooper Hornack earlier this season at the PIAA Class 2A team tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey shot was quick, and Burrell’s Cooper Hornack found himself defending furiously in the first period of a 120-pound bout Saturday at Peters Township High School.

The PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional match between the two served as a reminder for Hornack how much more difficult things were this year. As a freshman, Hornack won the section, district and regional crowns on the way to a runner-up finish at states.

Hornack needed a second-period reversal and a third-round escape to beat Richey to finish third at this year’s regional.

“I noticed this weight class is way tougher than last year,” Hornack said. “You have a bunch of seniors and older kids, who are more grown and mature. At 106, it was all freshmen competing. At this weight, it’s way, way tougher.”

Hornack was one of four state qualifiers for Burrell. Damian Barr (160 pounds) finished fifth. Niko Ferra (132) and Shawn Szymanski (145) placed sixth. It set up a nice potential send off for Barr, Ferra and Szymanski, who punched their ticket to states for the first time as seniors.

They will get their chance to pursue a state championship next weekend in Hershey.

“It’s a good effort,” Buccaneers coach Josh Shields said. “Three of the four qualifiers are seniors, all three of those guys have never been to states before. To see all that hard work and all that time put in and see them have a smile on their face when they punch their ticket to Hershey is what makes this job enjoyable.”

Burrell finished eighth as a team with 70 points. Chestnut Ridge won the title with 197.5 points, while Quaker Valley was the top WPIAL team, finishing fourth with 98 points.

Hornack, who is 37-8, finished second at WPIALs this season, but he collected his second section crown. He advanced to the semifinals of the regional tournament before losing a 6-2 decision to Bald Eagle junior Coen Bainey.

Hornack had to re-center himself after losing to Bainey.

“I got my anger up a little bit,” Hornack said. “I realized to do well at states you need a better seed. I refueled with some food. I knew I had Richey, who I had wrestled a few weeks before. I was confident.”

He did feel the third-place match against Richey was a good matchup, as Hornack had beaten him twice earlier in the season.

Richey fired off the whistle Saturday, forcing Hornack to scramble for a majority of the first period to keep the match scoreless.

“I didn’t expect that right off the whistle,” Hornack said. “The last time I wrestled him he was more passive. He came out aggressive this time. I just tried to roll through.”

Shields was happy with how Hornack battled.

He expects the competition next week to be just as ferocious. Hornack will have a grueling road to return to the state finals.

“Obviously, 120 is a loaded weight class in the region and a tough weight class across the state,” Shields said. “All four top guys are returning state place-winners. It was a tough weight class, but my guy battled hard all weekend. There are things he needs to improve on, but he wrestled tough. Next weekend is the weekend that counts.”

Tags: Burrell