Bushy Run falls short in Region 7 baseball tournament

By:

Friday, August 7, 2020 | 9:20 PM

Metro Creative

Bushy Run failed to hold an early lead and dropped a 6-3 decision to Bedford in the Region 7 American Baseball League Tournament at Hollidaysburg.

The Westmoreland County American League Baseball playoff champion took an early 2-1 lead when Bret Andreani had an RBI single and Tommy Kuzinsky was hit by a pitch. They held it until the top of the fifth inning before Bedford plated three unearned runs to take a 4-2 lead.

The game was delayed for more than an hour because of lightning.

Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning, and Bedford added an insurance run in the seventh inning.

Bushy Run only collected three hits and committed three costly errors.

Ethan Ritter was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He held Bedford hitless for four innings.

Bushy Run added its final run in the sixth inning on a rally-killing double play.

Bushy Run will face Hollidaysburg, which lost to Mifflin County, 8-0, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hollidaysburg. Mifflin County faces Bedford at noon.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford