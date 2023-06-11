Bushy Run Legion baseball season delayed by Penn-Trafford run to state tournament

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run’s Gavin Good rips a double in the third inning to score Jason Sabol July 7, 2022, in a District 31 American Legion playoff game at Murrysville.

The Bushy Run American Legion season was supposed to begin June 5, but the success of Penn-Trafford’s varsity baseball team has delayed the start.

Penn-Trafford not only reached the WPIAL semifinals and qualified for the PIAA Class 5A playoffs, the team defeated the No. 1-ranked team in the state — Central Mountain — to earn the school’s first state playoff win, 8-5.

“Getting the first win means a lot,” Penn-Trafford coach Lou Cortazzo said. “We wanted to represent the school to the best of our abilities. Everyone contributed to the win, and we’re playing with confidence.

“The players knew if we played our game and put pressure on them early, we’d have a shot at getting the win.”

Bushy Run will again compete in District 31 with Murrysville, Hempfield East, Latrobe, Somerset, Mt. Pleasant, Young Township, Homer City, Blairsville and Unity.

P-T volleyball misses PIAA playoffs

The Penn-Trafford boys volleyball team missed the PIAA playoffs by falling to Canon-McMillan in the third-place match May 30.

Canon-McMillan defeated Penn-Trafford, 3-1, to earn a berth in the PIAA playoffs.

Penn-Trafford finished the season with a 17-3 record.

Warrior Stadium closed to the public

Penn-Trafford athletic director Kerry Hetrick announced that Warrior Stadium is closed for construction and will remain closed for most of the summer with multiple projects ongoing.

Team workouts will continue on the turf when they are safe to do so. Teams will utilize alternate areas over the summer.

Registration open for fall sports

Registration for fall sports is now open at Penn-Trafford.

Parents are urged to register their son or daughter at Penn-Trafford’s Family ID website.

Visit the registration page for information concerning registration, CIPPE Athletic Physical and Baseline Concussion Testing.

The last day to register for football and golf is Aug. 4.

