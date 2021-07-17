Bushy Run resumes Region 6 play Saturday; Region 7 starts

Friday, July 16, 2021 | 10:15 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run Legion resumes play Saturday morning in the Region 6 Tournament.

Bushy Run, playing in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 6 tournament, had its game suspended Friday in the top of the third inning.

Bushy Run was trailing Brighton Township (Beaver County), 1-0, when heavy thunderstorms stopped the game at Hutchison Field in Hopewell.

The game will resume at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

In other action, Charleroi got a walk-off 4-3 victory against Hopewell, and Smithfield-Fairchance scored a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat Center-Monaca, 6-5.

Because Baldwin dropped out, Region 6 invited Bushy Run to play.

If Bushy Run wins, it will play Charleroi at 3 p.m. If it loses, Bushy Run will face Hopewell. Smithfield-Fairchance faces Uniontown at 6.

Region 7 set to begin

The Pennsylvania American Legion Region 7 tournament will start Saturday.

Latrobe will face Claysburg at 12:30 p.m. at Lilly, and the other three games will be played in St. Michael, including Young Township vs. Beech Creek (noon) and Yough vs. St. Michael (6 p.m.).

The Region 7 tournament is pool play. The teams are guaranteed three games. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday.

