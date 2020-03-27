Busy week of recruiting for Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller

By:

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 4:25 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller (7) makes a catch against North Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal game Nov. 8, 2019 at Pine-Richland.

Pine-Richland playmaker Luke Miller has seen quite and uptick in his recruiting this week.

The receiver/outside linebacker reported scholarship offers from Akron, Youngstown State and New Hampshire on Friday.

He was offered by Duquesne and Buffalo on Thursday.

He also has an offer from Coastal Carolina.