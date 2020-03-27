Busy week of recruiting for Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller
By:
Friday, March 27, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Pine-Richland playmaker Luke Miller has seen quite and uptick in his recruiting this week.
The receiver/outside linebacker reported scholarship offers from Akron, Youngstown State and New Hampshire on Friday.
He was offered by Duquesne and Buffalo on Thursday.
He also has an offer from Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior made 111 tackles last season, including 44 solo and 16 for a loss. He also had 4.5 sacks.
He also had 26 catches for 356 yards and seven touchdowns for the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Rams.
Very Excited to receive an offer from @UBFootball @taiwonatolu @PRRamsFootball @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/UxFyqI0Xf6
— Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) March 26, 2020
Very Excited to receive an offer from @DuqFB @CoachDoriaDuq @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/OUDDslwFzo
— Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) March 26, 2020
Excited to receive an offer from The University of Akron!! @ZipsFB @KlineAlex @CoachCochran58 @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/ASxM1mZjLR
— Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) March 27, 2020
Earned an offer from Youngstown State!! @CoachNardo27 @fbcoachdp @YoungstownStFB @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/51aVFZ76p5
— Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) March 27, 2020
Excited to receive an offer from New Hampshire !! @Coach_Borden @PRRamsFootball @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/EsdeqPJjJl
— Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) March 27, 2020
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Pine-Richland
More Football• Pitt, Penn State make cut as Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon narrows college choices
• Central Valley safety Stephon Hall adds WVU, Navy scholarship offers
• Pine-Richland’s Miguel Jackson adds Navy offer
• Leechburg hires new football coach, athletic director
• Guido: A look at other times high school sports shut down