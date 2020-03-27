Busy week of recruiting for Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 4:25 PM

Pine-Richland playmaker Luke Miller has seen quite and uptick in his recruiting this week.

The receiver/outside linebacker reported scholarship offers from Akron, Youngstown State and New Hampshire on Friday.

He was offered by Duquesne and Buffalo on Thursday.

He also has an offer from Coastal Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior made 111 tackles last season, including 44 solo and 16 for a loss. He also had 4.5 sacks.

He also had 26 catches for 356 yards and seven touchdowns for the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Rams.

