Butler boys, Chartiers Valley girls sit atop HSSN power rankings heading into states

By:

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 | 10:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell drives to the basket between Trinity defenders during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Trinity Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

Twelve WPIAL basketball champions were crowned last weekend. Four were successful in a golden repeat, or in the case of North Catholic girls, a four-peat.

Like Our Lady of the Sacred Heart last year, North Catholic’s boys and girls teams pulled off the golden double of district titles.

Mohawk’s girls won their first ever WPIAL championship while the Laurel Highlands, Butler and Highlands boys all ended lengthy title droughts.

The HSSN power rankings have reason to brag. The higher ranked team in last week’s Trib 10 pulled off the win in 10 of the 12 title games. The two lone exceptions were Laurel Highlands and Mohawk.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records followed by where that team was ranked last week. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

Team, record, previous ranking

1. Butler Golden Tornado, 20-4, 1

2. North Catholic Trojans, 24-2, 2

3. Highlands Golden Rams, 22-3, 3

4. Vincentian Academy Royals, 21-4, 4

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, 24-1, 7

6. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, 17-8, 10

7. Lincoln Park Leopards, 21-5, 6

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, 18-7, 8

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets, 19-6, 9

10. Upper St. Clair Panthers, 20-4, 5

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, 25-0, 1

2. North Catholic Trojans, 24-1, 2

3. North Allegheny Tigers, 22-3, 6

4. Rochester Rams, 24-1, 5

5. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, 18-6, 10

6. Mohawk Warriors, 22-3, NR

7. Southmoreland Scotties, 24-1, 3

8. Bethel Park Black Hawks, 21-3, 4

9. Beaver Bobcats, 21-4, 7

10. Trinity Hillers, 19-5, 8

Out: Woodland Hills Wolverines

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Butler, Chartiers Valley, Highlands, Laurel Highlands, Lincoln Park, Mars, Mohawk, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Southmoreland, Trinity, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy