Butler boys earn state title, 5 WPIAL athletes win gold at PTFCA indoor championships

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 6:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran won the girls 3,000-meter run at the PTFCA indoor championships Sunday at Penn State.

Five WPIAL athletes and a relay team earned gold medals Sunday at the annual Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association state indoor championships at Penn State.

Mt. Lebanon sophomore Logan St. John Kletter won the girls 1-mile run (4 minutes, 56.06 seconds), Moon senior Mia Cochran won the girls 3,000-meter run (9:42.92) and junior teammate Jacob Puhalla won the 800 (1:52.51), Shenango senior Emma Callahan won the girls shot put (50 feet, 3 inches), Penn Hills senior Angelo Allen won the boys shot put (56-8.25), and the Butler boys distance medley relay finished first (10:25.62).

Puhalla, who has the top time in the state this winter, and Cochran were the first indoor state champions in Moon history.

Callahan set a meet record that’s the top reported time in the state and second-longest toss in the country this season. She edged Hempfield junior Elizabeth Tapper (44-7), who also was seventh in the pole vault.

Butler finished first in the boys team standings with 47 points, ahead of Episcopal Academy (33) and Central Bucks West (39.5).

Friends’ Central led the girls team standings with 63 points. South Fayette was the top WPIAL girls team in sixth place with 19 points.