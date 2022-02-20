Butler boys, South Fayette girls star at TSTCA indoor track meet

By:

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 1:43 AM

Tribune-Review Butler’s Guinness Brown competes in the 100-meter dash prelims at the WPIAL Class 3A track and field championships May 19, 2021, at Slippery Rock University.

Star sprinter Guinness Brown of Butler turned in four first-place finishes, two in individual events and two in relays, to headline the performance of WPIAL athletes at the TSTCA indoor meet at Edinboro on Saturday.

Brown won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was part of winning teams in the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams for the Golden Tornado.

Butler’s Tyler Rekich won the long jump and the Golden Tornado distance medley relay team also emerged victorious.

Moon’s Jacob Puhalla won a pair of events, taking first in the 800-meter run and as part of Moon’s first-place 4×800 relay team.

North Allegheny dominated the 3,000-meter run with Scott Nalepa, Jack Bertram, Ryan Podnar and Graham Wolfe taking the top four spots. The Tigers’ Owen Curran also took the top spot in the high jump.

Other WPIAL winners in the boys meet were Mt. Lebanon’s Connor Rychcik in the 60-meter dash, South Fayette’s Jake Borgesi in the mile run, Seneca Valley’s Jonathan Price in the triple jump, Waynesburg’s Andrew Layton in the pole vault and Penn Hills’ Angelo Allen in the shot put.

South Fayette had a big day in the girls meet, taking first place in five events.

Lauren Iagnemma won the mile run and was part of the winning distance medley relay team. The Lions also won the 4×200 meter relay. Grace Howard won the high jump and Melana Schumaker took first in the pole vault.

New Castle’s Maria Owens was a double winner, taking first in the long jump and triple jump.

For Mt. Lebanon, Logan St. John Kletter won the 800-meter run and the 4×800 meter relay team also emerged victorious.

Other WPIAL winners were Upper St. Clair’s Dani Prunzik in the 200-meter dash, Indiana’s Abbie Huey in the 400, North Allegheny’s Wren Kucler in the 3,000, Canon-McMillan’s Rose Kuchera in the 60-meter hurdles, Hempfield’s Elizabeth Tapper in the shot put and the Penn Hills 4×400 relay team.

Boys

60: 1. Connor Rychcik, Mt. Lebanon, 7.09. 2. Danny Fountain, Seneca Valley, 7.28. 3. Jake Egizio, Canon-McMillan, 7.28. 4. Anthony Viscuso, Harbor Creek, 7.29. 5. Tristin Harris, Fort LeBoeuf, 7.32. 6. Rob Dickerson, North Hills, 7.33. 7. Brayden Young, Butler, 7.34. 8. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic,8.97.

200: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 22.52. 2. Connor Rychcik, Mt. Lebanon, 22.60. 3. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 23.22. 4. Rob Dickerson, North Hills, 23.60. 5. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 23.62. 6. Donovan Jones, Central Valley, 23.67. 7. Danny Fountain, Seneca Valley, 23.85. 8. Landon Lacey, Butler, 23.91.

400: 1. Guinness Brown, Butler, 49.53. 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 50.03. 3. Owen Putt, Indiana, 51.49. 4. Caleb Prola, Hempfield, 51.96. 5. Lucas Slear, Butler, 52.16. 6. Stephen Schrim, Fox Chapel, 53.46. 7. Sam Harmston, Fairview, 53.65. 8. Jack Reilly, Bethel Park, 53.68.

800: 1. Jacob Puhalla, Moon,:56.91. 2. Zane Kinne, North Allegheny,:57.57. 3. Jadon Rahman, Canon-McMillan,:58.81. 4. Jackson Pajak, North Allegheny, 2:01.02. 5. Luke Simpson, Seneca Valley, 2:01.51. 6. Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 2:02.38. 7. Ryder Kriley, Butler, 2:03.07. 8. Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area, 2:03.39.

Mile run: 1. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 4:26.09. 2. Christian Mattern, McDowell, 4:29.56. 3. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 4:29.87. 4. Roman Galioto, South Fayette, 4:31.03. 5. Luke Simpson, Seneca Valley, 4:31.55. 6. Michael Gauntner, North Allegheny, 4:31.84. 7. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 4:32.43. 8. Manny Diaz, Bradford, 4:35.95.

3000: 1. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 8:40.27. 2. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 8:42.38. 3. Ryan Podnar, North Allegheny, 8:59.85. 4. Graham Wolfe, North Allegheny, 9:04.34. 5. Ryan Paris, Shaler, 9:17.80. 6. Aaron Tressler, Greensburg Salem, 9:18.45. 7. Swapnil Rana, Mt. Lebanon, 9:19.39. 8. Aaron Elm, McKeesport, 9:23.49.

60 hurdles: 1. Hayden Skinner, Fort LeBoeuf, 8.42. 2. Aiden Dibuono, Somerset, 8.49. 3. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 8.54. 4. Brennan Campbell, Latrobe, 8.63. 5. Christopher Davis, Canon-McMillan, 8.77. 6. Jack Keenan, Shaler, 8.82. 7. Antonio Votour, OLSH, 8.94. 8. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 9.23.

4×200 relay: 1. Butler, 1:31.65. 2. Mt. Lebanon, 1:35.09. 3. Canon-McMillan, 1:35.34. 4. Shenango, 1:37.56. 5. Seneca Valley, 1:37.86. 6. Mars, 1:39.85. 7. Penn Hills, 1:40.17. 8. Hempfield, 1:40.28.

4×400 relay: 1. Butler, 3:33.67. 2. Indiana, 3:35.83. 3. Mt. Lebanon, 3:36.52. 4. Canon-McMillan, 3:38.77. 5. Baldwin, 3:42.29. 6. Chartiers Valley, 3:42.51. 7. Mars, 3:44.00. 8. Shenango, 3:45.69 3

4×800 relay: 1. Moon, 8:23.48. 2. Hempfield, 8:24.19. 3. Fox Chapel, 8:31.89. 4. North Allegheny, 8:40.43. 5. Butler, 8:46.61. 6. Chartiers Valley, 8:46.62. 7. Mt. Lebanon, 8:47.04. 8. Winchester Thurston, 8:48.97.

Distance medley relay: 1. Butler, 10:19.37. 2. South Fayette, 10:39.13. 3. North Allegheny, 10:39.93. 4. Moon, 11:08.20. 5. Shaler, 11:14.44. 6. Fox Chapel, 11:15.60. 7. Winchester Thurston, 11:32.46. 8. Hempfield, 11:44.86.

High jump: 1. Owen Curran, North Allegheny, 6-05.00. 2. Noah Ser, Hempfield, 6-01.00. 3. Cody Daniels, Moniteau, 5-11.00. 4. Luke Campbell, Butler, 5-09.00. 5. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 5-09.00. 6. Brandon Kendrew, Seneca Valley, 5-09.00. 7. Rohan Gupta, North Allegheny, 5-07.00. 8. Evan Peaco, Mars, 5-07.00

Long jump: 1. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 20-08.25. 2. Khalon Simmons, Meadville, 20-07.50. 3. Campbell Curry, Kiski Area, 20-01.75. 4. Shajit Pokwal, Baldwin, 20-00.50 5. Presley Ornelas, Butler, 20-00.25. 6. Andrew Kane, Bradford, 19-10.00. 7. Luke Campbell, Butler, 19-09.25. 8. Matthew Deemer, Seneca Valley, 19-07.75.

Triple jump: 1. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 42-10.75. 2. Khalon Simmons, Meadville, 42-08.75. 3. Matthew Deemer, Seneca Valley, 42-04.75. 4. Donovan Davis, Fort LeBoeuf, 41-09.75. 5. Nate Sinton, South Fayette, 41-04.75. 6. John Colgan, Brookville, 41-04.00 7. Luke Cramer, Mt. Lebanon, 41-01.50. 8. Isaac Mroz, General McLane, 40-00.00

Pole vault: 1. Andrew Layton, Waynesburg, 15-06.00. 2. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 14-06.00. 3. Charles Weber, Indiana, 13-03.00. 4. Ryan Handron, North Allegheny, 12-09.00. 5. Bradon Schneider, Erie, 12-09.00. 6. Bridger Blankenbicker, United, 12-09.00. 7. Christian Duckworth, North Allegheny, 12-03.00. 8. Josh Saurer, Indiana, 12-03.00

Shot put: 1. Angelo Allen, Penn Hills, 57-05.00. 2. Seaton Wozniak, Slippery Rock, 52-05.25. 3. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 49-08.00. 4. Hayden Mahoney, Harbor Creek, 49-00.00. 5. Will Patton, Shenango, 48-07.00. 6. John Paul Gera, Hempfield, 46-04.50. 7. Colin Downing, Bethel Park, 44-02.50. 8. Joe Reed, Riverside, 42-03.25.

Girls

60: 1. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 7.76. 2. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 7.81. 3. Olivia Renk, South Fayette, 7.87. 4. Eloise Facher, Shaler, 7.99. 5. Paige Drake, Central Valley, 8.04. 6. Dea Monz, South Fayette, 8.08. 7. Grace Gasior, OLSH, 8.20. 8. Emma Laughlin, Chartiers Valley, 8.26.

200: 1. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 25.48. 2. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 25.97. 3. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 26.28. 4. Olivia Renk, South Fayette, 26.33. 5. Grace Gasior, OLSH, 27.05. 6. Lola Akindele, North Allegheny, 27.20. 7. Abbigail Schleicher, Bradford, 27.34. 8. Eloise Facher, Shaler, 27.39 3

400: 1. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 59.28. 2. Amanda Marquis, South Fayette, 1:00.95. 3. Artemis Conaboy, Bethel Park, 1:02.27. 4. Isabella Costa, North Allegheny, 1:02.60. 5. Elisabeth Franczyk, Canon-McMillan, 1:02.97. 6. Charlotte Brake-Hoffman, Winchester Thurston, 1:03.00. 7. Megan Cain, Mt. Lebanon, 1:03.14. 8. Claire Stevens, Shaler, 1:03.59

800: 1. Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon, 2:16.22. 2. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 2:18.86. 3. Audrey Karwowski, Canon-McMillan, 2:26.79. 4. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 2:28.10. 5. Lily Murphy, Hempfield, 2:28.21. 6. Emma McGreevy, Mt. Lebanon, 2:28.56. 7. Isabel Owens, Fairview, 2:28.94. 8. Madelyn Sellati, Bethel Park, 2:28.97. 2

Mile run: 1. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 5:13.55. 2. Sam Hennen, Shaler, 5:14.17. 3. Sydney Shock, Peters Township 5:23.31. 4. Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 5:31.63. 5. Karsyn Spears, Seneca Valley, 5:33.41. 6. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 5:35.25. 7. Robin Kucler, North Allegheny, 5:35.58. 8. Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 5:36.11. 2

3000: 1. Wren Kucler, North Allegheny, 10:10.09. 2. Robin Kucler, North Allegheny, 10:15.32. 3. Jaclyn Martinelli, Upper St. Clair, 10:15.57. 4. Sam Hennen, Shaler, 10:38.91. 5. Sydney Shock, Peters Township, 10:51.49. 6. Lydia Rhodes, Upper St. Clair, 11:09.57. 7. Ava Brewster, Butler, 11:09.62. 8. Grace Senneway, Peters Township,11:27.75.

60 hurdles: 1. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 9.60. 2. Lauren Campion, Mars, 9.87.. 3. Emma Lehman, Butler, 9.90. 4. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 9.93. 5. Rachael Johns, North Allegheny, 9.99. 6. Layla Robertson, Norwin 10.02. 7. Mackenzie Huston, Fort LeBoeuf, 10.18. 8. Maddy Berger, Seneca Valley, 12.15.

4×200 relay: 1. South Fayette, 1:46.62. 2. Norwin 1:51.84. 3. North Allegheny, 1:52.00. 4. Butler, 1:52.13. 5. Shaler, 1:52.70. 6. Fox Chapel, 1:53.01. 7. Mt. Lebanon, 1:54.51. 8. Hempfield, 1:55.50.

4×400 relay: 1. Penn Hills, 4:15.02. 2. Bethel Park, 4:16.73. 3. Mt. Lebanon, 4:17.15. 4. Hempfield, 4:21.31. 5. Norwin 4:25.83. 6. Bradford, 4:26.91. 7. Chartiers Valley, 4:27.15. 8. Mars, 4:31.01.

4×800 relay: 1. Mt. Lebanon, 10:05.37. 2. Hempfield, 10:14.42. 3. Bradford, 10:26.24. 4. Butler, 10:27.75. 5. Upper St. Clair, 10:42.10. 6. South Fayette, 10:42.31. 7. Fox Chapel, 10:45.90. 8. Mars, 10:46.99.

Distance medley relay: 1. South Fayette, 13:09.37. 2. North Allegheny, 13:11.03. 3. Upper St. Clair, 13:33.00. 4. Fox Chapel, 13:34.22. 5. Hempfield, 13:38.35. 6. Mt. Lebanon, 13:48.25. 7. Butler, 13:55.26. 8. West Allegheny, 14:01.50

High jump: 1. Grace Howard, South Fayette, 5-05.00. 2. Rachael Johns, North Allegheny, 5-01.00. 3. Anna Troutman, Fox Chapel, 5-01.00. 4. Giana Torri, Hempfield, 4-11.00. 5. Laynee Sorbin, Brookville, 4-11.00. 6. Ally Braunsdorf, Mt. Lebanon, 4-09.00. 7. Allyson Lutz, North East 4-07.00. 8. Zarena Gonabe, North Hills, 4-07.00

Long jump: 1. Maria Owens, New Castle 17-10.25. 2. Isabella Costa, North Allegheny, 17-02.50. 3. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 16-11.75. 4. Rachael Johns, North Allegheny, 16-11.50. 5. Nataiah Robertson-Dutrieuille, Norwin, 16-09.75. 6. Alli Morrow, Butler, 16-08.50. 7. Dea Monz, South Fayette, 16-05.50. 8. Anna Kintner, Fox Chapel, 16-04.00

Triple jump: 1. Maria Owens, New Castle, 36-09.00. 2. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 35-06.00. 3. Aubrey Rock, Butler, 33-09.00. 4. Julie Monnoyer, Brookville, 32-11.50. 5. Laynee Sorbin, Brookville, 32-07.00. 6. Laurel Uhlinger, Greensburg Salem, 32-04.00. 7. Avery Celo, Kiski Area, 31-09.00. 8. Sydney Bair, South Fayette, 31-02.50

Pole vault: 1. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 11-09.00. 2. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 11-03.00. 3. Grace Iwig, Hempfield, 10-03.00. 4. Katie Frank, McDowell, 9-09.00. 5. Olivia Underwood, Bethel Park, 9-09.00. 6. Emma Revak, McDowell, 9-09.00. 7. Delaney Tedesco, North Allegheny, 8-09.00. 8. Mary Stravinsky, McDowell, 8-09.00

Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield, 46-06.75. 2. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 38-11.50. 3. Audrey Friedman, Fort LeBoeuf, 35-11.00. 4. Rebekah Miller, Punxsutawney, 35-00.75. 5. Paige Massey, McDowell, 32-06.25. 6. Rebekah Ostrosky, Hempfield, 32-06.25. 7. Maria Bryant, Shenango, 32-02.25. 8. Mallory Brinling, Fairview, 30-10.25.