Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship

By:

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 4:58 PM

Courtesy of WPIAL The Butler rifle team won the 2023 WPIAL team championship on Feb. 7, 2023, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Courtesy of WPIAL The Penn-Trafford rifle team finished second at the 2023 WPIAL team championship on Feb. 7, 2023, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Courtesy of WPIAL The Trinity rifle team finished third at the 2023 WPIAL team championship on Feb. 7, 2023, at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. Previous Next

The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg.

The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x).

Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2 during the regular season, was the WPIAL runner-up a year ago. The top two teams in each of the WPIAL’s four sections earned a trip to the WPIAL team championships.

Tabitha Burke (100-9x) led the way for Butler, followed by Riley Doutt (100-7), Dylan McKean (100-6x), Hayleigh Gorog (100-6x), Madison Krainbucher (100-5x), Lauren McKean (100-5x) and Nathaniel Aaron (100-4x).

Carlee Valenta of runner-up Penn-Trafford was the only competitor with a 10-10x score. She was followed by teammates Mathew Stewart (100-8x), Nessa Wright (10-7x), Brian Broadwater (100-7x), Seth Baughman (100-7x) and Ivy Thomas (100-6x).

Bria Bruce (100-8x) and Parker Miller (100-8x) led the way for Trinity.

Rounding out the standings Tuesday were Mt. Lebanon (798-49x), Bethel Park (797-54x), West Greene (794-46x), McGuffey (793-42x) and Armstrong (792-47x). Hempfield was the two-time defending WPIAL champion and had won four of the past five years but did not qualify for the district team competition this winter after finishing third in Section 3.

The WPIAL individual rifle championships are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.

Tags: Butler, Penn-Trafford