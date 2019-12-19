Butler, Chartiers Valley sit on top of first Trib 10 basketball power rankings

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 11:21 PM

For the first time in the 2019-20 WPIAL basketball season, the Trib Live High School Sports Network presents the weekly Power Rankings.

These rankings will be released every Thursday through the postseason and have zero classification boundaries.

Class 6A Butler sits at No. 1 in the inaugural Trib 10 poll on the boys side while defending WPIAL and PIAA 5A champion Chartiers Valley is still tops on the girls side.

Here are the first rankings for the season with overall records included.

Boys Trib 10

1. Butler Golden Tornado (4-1)

2. Mount Lebanon Blue Devils (4-1)

3. Fox Chapel Foxes (6-0)

4. Penn Hills Indians (4-1)

5. Lincoln Park Leopards (5-1)

6. Pine-Richland Rams (3-2)

7. Mars Fightin’ Planets (4-1)

8. Highlands Golden Rams (5-1)

9. Quaker Valley Quakers (4-0)

10. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (5-0)

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts (3-0)

2. Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-0)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (4-0)

4. North Catholic Trojans (2-0)

5. Trinity Hillers (3-1)

6. Central Valley Warriors (3-0)

7. Blackhawk Cougars (4-0)

8. Beaver Bobcats (4-0)

9. Peters Township Indians (2-2)

10. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (4-1)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

