Butler completes another crazy comeback, defeats Upper St. Clair in PIAA 2nd round

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Raine Gratzmiller celebrates as time expires in a PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game against Upper St. Clair Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Mattix Clement reacts after scoring a 3-pointer next to Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler during their PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Mattix Clement celebrates with the student section after defeating Upper St. Clair 77-73 in a PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton celebrates as he leaves the court after the Golden Tornado defeated Upper St. Clair 77-73 in a PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Mattix Clement scores over Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis (11) and Landon Rauch during the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 6A second round state playoff game Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Events Center in Moon. Previous Next

Ethan Morton scored 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night as Butler completed another comeback win, this time defeating Upper St. Clair, 77-73, in a PIAA Class 6A second-round victory at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.

Upper St. Clair led by nine points with 5 minutes left but was outscored 18-5 down the stretch behind Morton and Mattix Clement, who scored a game-high 26 points.

Butler took a 71-70 lead on two free throws by Clement with 2:20 left. Clement and Morton combined to score the team’s final 10 points.

Butler (22-4) advances to face District 10 champion Erie McDowell (23-3) in a quarterfinal Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

This was the second time in two weeks that Butler and Upper St. Clair met at RMU’s new arena. Butler used overtime to defeat Upper St. Clair, 83-78, in a WPIAL semifinal Feb. 26.

Devin Carney added 12 points for Butler and Charles Kreinbucher had 11.

Upper St. Clair held a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never trailed until midway through the third quarter. Ethan Dahlem had 20 points for the Panthers (21-5) and David Pantelis added 12 on four 3-pointers.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Butler, Upper St. Clair