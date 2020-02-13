Butler feeling the power as new boys Trib 10 top team

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 9:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney celebrates after defeating Pine-Richland on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Pine-Richland High School.

It was a rough final week of the regular season for several Trib 10 ranked teams as they either slid down or out of the final regular season rankings.

Highlands, Vincentian Academy, Lincoln Park, Fox Chapel and Mt. Lebanon boys all suffered late losses while Bethel Park, Central Valley, Trinity and Woodland Hills all dropped games on the girls side.

Butler takes over the top spot for the boys while defending Class 6A champ Mt. Lebanon falls out of the boys power rankings. Woodland Hills dropped out on the girls side while Chartiers Valley remains perfect and at the top of the Girls Trib 10.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records followed by last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Butler Golden Tornado, (17-4), (2)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (20-2), (4)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (18-4), (7)

4. Highlands Golden Rams, (19-3), (3)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers (19-3), (9)

6. Vincentian Academy Royals, (18-4), (5)

7. Lincoln Park Leopards, (18-4), (6)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (21-1), (8)

9. Fox Chapel Foxes, (21-1), (1)

10. Chartiers Valley Colts, (18-4), (NR)

Out: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-0), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (21-1), (2)

3. Southmoreland Scotties, (22-0), (6)

4. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (19-2), (3)

5. Rochester Rams, (21-1), (4)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (19-3), (6)

7. Blackhawk Cougars, (19-3), (8)

8. Central Valley Warriors, (17-3), (7)

9. Beaver Bobcats, (19-3), (NR)

10. Trinity Hillers, (17-4), (9)

Out: Woodland Hills Wolverines

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Beaver, Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Lincoln Park, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn Hills, Rochester, Southmoreland, Trinity, Upper St. Clair, Vincentian Academy