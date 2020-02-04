Butler, Highlands return to HSSN boys basketball state rankings

By:

Monday, February 3, 2020 | 11:07 PM

Seven teams started the week ranked among the elite in the state, but a bump or two in the road had them headed to the exits.

The latest Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings heading into the final week of January takes on a new look with seven fresh teams.

Despite the turnover, only one No. 1 team was affected. Math, Civics and Science fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A.

The other top teams remain the same from last week Fox Chapel (Class 6A), Archbishop Wood (5A), Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (4A), Lincoln Park (3A) and Vincentian Academy (A) still atop their respective classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 2. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their ranking last week.

Class 6A

1. Fox Chapel (19-0, 7) (1)

2. West Lawn Wilson (20-1, 3) (2)

3. Roman Catholic (12-7, 12) (3)

4. Butler (15-4, 7) (NR)

5. Methacton (20-2, 1) (4)

Out: McDowell (10)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (14-4, 12) (1)

2. Gettysburg (20-0, 3) (2)

3. West Chester East (18-2, 1) (3)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (14-4, 12) (NR)

5. Archbishop Ryan (13-5, 2) (4)

Out: Martin Luther King (12)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (14-3, 12) (1)

2. Imhotep Charter (16-6, 12) (2)

3. Hickory (16-3, 10) (3)

4. Highlands (18-2, 7) (NR)

5. Archbishop Carroll (8-5) (12) (4)

Out: Knoch (7)

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park (17-3, 7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (15-2, 12) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (17-0, 4) (3)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (17-2, 3) (4)

5. North Catholic (17-2, 7) (5)

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (16-1, 6) (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-1), 7) (2)

3. Math, Civics & Science (17-5, 12) (3)

4. Holy Cross (16-2, 2) (NR)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (12-6, 11) (4)

Out: Constitution (12)

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy (15-3, 7) (1)

2. Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-0, 5) (3)

3. Shade (17-1, 5) (4)

4. Elk County Catholic (15-1, 9) (2)

5. Mount Calvary Christian School (18-2, 3) (5)

Out from last week – None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Butler, Fox Chapel, Highlands, Lincoln Park, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy