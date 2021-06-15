Butler tight end Charlie Kreinbucher commits to Akron
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 5:13 PM
The Butler football program has struggled in recent years, but the Golden Tornado has a Division I talent in rising senior Charlie Kreinbucher.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end committed Tuesday to Akron. Kreinbucher chose the Zips over Division I FCS offers from Robert Morris, Bucknell, Elon, Fordham and Lehigh.
He announced his decision on Twitter.
Kreinbucher also was a key part of Butler’s basketball team that reached the WPIAL semifinals in the winter.
However, Butler’s football team competes in District 10, not the WPIAL. After consecutive 0-10 seasons in the WPIAL, the Golden Tornado switched districts before last fall, becoming an associate member in District 10 for football.
The football team went 2-4 last season. Kreinbucher earned second-team honors in District 10, Region 9.
