Butler tight end Charlie Kreinbucher commits to Akron

By:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 5:13 PM

The Butler football program has struggled in recent years, but the Golden Tornado has a Division I talent in rising senior Charlie Kreinbucher.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end committed Tuesday to Akron. Kreinbucher chose the Zips over Division I FCS offers from Robert Morris, Bucknell, Elon, Fordham and Lehigh.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Kreinbucher also was a key part of Butler’s basketball team that reached the WPIAL semifinals in the winter.

However, Butler’s football team competes in District 10, not the WPIAL. After consecutive 0-10 seasons in the WPIAL, the Golden Tornado switched districts before last fall, becoming an associate member in District 10 for football.

The football team went 2-4 last season. Kreinbucher earned second-team honors in District 10, Region 9.

