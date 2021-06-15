Butler tight end Charlie Kreinbucher commits to Akron

By:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | 5:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler receiver Charlie Kreinbucher (right) works out during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Charles Kreinbucher scores past North Allegheny defenders during their game on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

The Butler football program has struggled in recent years, but the Golden Tornado has a Division I talent in rising senior Charlie Kreinbucher.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end committed Tuesday to Akron. Kreinbucher chose the Zips over Division I FCS offers from Robert Morris, Bucknell, Elon, Fordham and Lehigh.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Kreinbucher also was a key part of Butler’s basketball team that reached the WPIAL semifinals in the winter.

However, Butler’s football team competes in District 10, not the WPIAL. After consecutive 0-10 seasons in the WPIAL, the Golden Tornado switched districts before last fall, becoming an associate member in District 10 for football.

The football team went 2-4 last season. Kreinbucher earned second-team honors in District 10, Region 9.

I’m a zip now! Full speed ahead!???? pic.twitter.com/kfqrw2wuzm — charlie kreinbucher (@CKreinbucher) June 15, 2021

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Butler