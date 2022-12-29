Butler wrestlers crown 5 champs, win team title at Southmoreland tournament

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 | 7:27 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Butler freshman Santino Sloboda grabs the leg of Marion Center’s Griffin Tinsman in the 107-pound final at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Joe Longhi reaches for the head of Plum’s Sam Snyder in the 121-pound final at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaels tries to escape the hold of Bedford’s Kross Cassidy in the 139-pound final at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Butler freshman Santino Sloboda takes down Marion Center’s Griffin Tinsman in the 107-pound final at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review McGuffey freshman Lucas Barr celebrates winning the Southmoreland Holiday Classic 127-pound title Wednesday. Previous Next

A good start to the season got even better for the Butler wrestling team this week.

Fresh off a first-place finish at the Kiski Area Duals, the Golden Tornado crowned five champions, going 5-0 in the finals, and won the team title at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Levi Donnel (160) and Landon Christie (215) closed out their tournaments with pins. Donnel defeated Tristan Ice of the host Scotties and Christie pinned Bedford’s Kylar Claycomb.

Santino Sloboda (107) earned an 8-4 win over Marion Center’s Griffin Tinsman, Gavin Rush (133) topped Corry’s Will Allen, 6-4, and Mickey Kreinbucher (189) got past Jacob Layhue of Beth-Center, 7-5.

Donnel and Kreinbucher were repeat champs for Butler.

Plum also had a strong showing, crowning a pair of champions and finishing second in the team standings.

Rylen Campbell (114) edged out Jorden Williams of Chartiers-Houston in the finals, winning 4-3 in sudden victory. Sam Snyder (121) beat Mt. Pleasant’s Joseph Longhi, 9-3.

Campbell was a repeat champ for the Mustangs.

Four other WPIAL wrestlers took home titles.

McGuffey’s Lucas Barr (127) pinned United’s Gideon Bracken in the second period. Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (152) handled Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun, 7-1. Fort Cherry’s Braedon Welsh (172) topped Brice Hall of Rockbridge County via second-period pin. Keystone Oaks heavyweight Christian Flaherty pinned Somerset’s Zane Hagans in the first period.