Butler wrestlers crown 5 champs, win team title at Southmoreland tournament
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 | 7:27 PM
A good start to the season got even better for the Butler wrestling team this week.
Fresh off a first-place finish at the Kiski Area Duals, the Golden Tornado crowned five champions, going 5-0 in the finals, and won the team title at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Levi Donnel (160) and Landon Christie (215) closed out their tournaments with pins. Donnel defeated Tristan Ice of the host Scotties and Christie pinned Bedford’s Kylar Claycomb.
Santino Sloboda (107) earned an 8-4 win over Marion Center’s Griffin Tinsman, Gavin Rush (133) topped Corry’s Will Allen, 6-4, and Mickey Kreinbucher (189) got past Jacob Layhue of Beth-Center, 7-5.
Donnel and Kreinbucher were repeat champs for Butler.
Plum also had a strong showing, crowning a pair of champions and finishing second in the team standings.
Rylen Campbell (114) edged out Jorden Williams of Chartiers-Houston in the finals, winning 4-3 in sudden victory. Sam Snyder (121) beat Mt. Pleasant’s Joseph Longhi, 9-3.
Campbell was a repeat champ for the Mustangs.
Four other WPIAL wrestlers took home titles.
McGuffey’s Lucas Barr (127) pinned United’s Gideon Bracken in the second period. Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (152) handled Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun, 7-1. Fort Cherry’s Braedon Welsh (172) topped Brice Hall of Rockbridge County via second-period pin. Keystone Oaks heavyweight Christian Flaherty pinned Somerset’s Zane Hagans in the first period.
