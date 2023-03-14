Butler’s Drew Griffith leads PTFCA all-state honors as indoor track athlete of the year
By:
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 12:05 PM
Butler junior Drew Griffith, one of the state’s top distance runners, was named the boys indoor track athlete of the year by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
The statewide honor was the second this school year for Griffith, who received the Gatorade Award as Pennsylvania’s top boys cross country runner in January. This latest award comes after he won the state title in the mile at the PTFCA indoor championship Feb. 26.
Along with Griffith, three WPIAL girls also were named first-team all-state: Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter (mile), Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo (3,000 meters) and Hempfield’s Liz Tapper (shot put).
St. John Kletter was second team in the 3,000.
Canon-McMillan’s Rose Kuchera (girls 60-meter hurdles), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Antonio Votour (boys 60 hurdles), Ringgold’s Ryan Pajack (boys 3,000) and Waynesburg’s Andrew Layton (boys pole vault) also earned second-team honors.
Montour’s Harley Kletz (girls mile), Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean (girls 3,000) and Norwin’s Ashley Laukus (girls high jump) were named to the third team, along with the South Fayette boys 3,200-meter relay and the Butler boys distance medley relay.
Sprinter Avery Lewis of Friends’ Central earned the girls athlete of the year award. West Chester Rustin’s Jim Collins and Episcopal Academy’s Zach Richards were named the top coaches.
Girls all-state
First team
60: Avery Lewis, Friends’ Central
60 hurdles: Macaela Walker, Oxford
200: Avery Lewis, Friends’ Central
400: Kaddel Howard, Cedar Crest
800: Alli DeLisi, Penn Charter
Mile: Logan St. John Kletter, Mt. Lebanon
3,000: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville
Shot put: Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield
High jump: Sara McConnell, River Valley
Pole vault: Katie Urbine, Solanco
Long jump: Avery Lewis, Friends’ Central
Triple jump: Taylor Forbes, North Penn
800 relay: Chester
1,600 relay: J.P. McCaskey
3,200 relay: J.P. McCaskey
Distance medley: Haverford
Boys all-state
First team
60: Evan McCracken, Richland
60 hurdles: Darion Baumgartner, Chambersburg
200: Conor McFadden, Central Bucks West
400: Tyler Abraham, Abington
800: Michael Woolery, Episcopal Academy
Mile: Drew Griffith, Butler
3,000: Brian DiCola, Hatboro Horsham
Shot put: Brady Mider, Berks Catholic
High jump: Xavier McGreal, Kennett
Pole vault: Logan Gossard, Richland
Long jump: Luca Bertolasio, Hickory
Triple jump: J.J. Kelly, Chambersburg
800 relay: Central Bucks West
1,600 relay: Abington
3,200 relay: Episcopal Academy
Distance medley: Haverford
2023 PTFCA Indoor All-State Teams
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Brownsville, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, South Fayette, Waynesburg
More High School Sports• 2023 WPIAL Class 5A baseball preseason breakdown
• 2023 WPIAL Class 5A softball preseason breakdown
• Peters Township, Upper St. Clair earn trips to PIHL Class 3A Penguins Cup finals
• Butler rejoining WPIAL football in 2024, ending dispute with PIAA
• High school sports scores, schedules for March 13, 2023