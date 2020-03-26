Butler’s Ethan Morton named Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year

Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 10:35 AM

The Butler boys basketball team still has a shot to win a PIAA Class 6A title if the season continues.

If the Golden Tornado take the floor together again, they will do so with the best player in the state.

Senior guard Ethan Morton was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday.

The Purdue recruit, who led Butler to the WPIAL Class 6A title last month, averaged 23.4 points, 13 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season.

The 6-foot-6 guard also is a two-time all-state selection.

Butler’s quest for a state title was put on hold when PIAA officials suspended the postseason tournament in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. No date for a restart has been decided.

Morton is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. Past winners include Karl-Anthony Towns (2013, 2014), Dwight Howard (2004), Chris Bosh (2002), Paul Pierce (1995), Chauncey Billups (1994, 1995) and Jason Kidd (1992).

Past Pennsylvania award winners include Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe (2019), Mars’ Robby Carmody (2018), Westtown School’s Mohamed Bamba (2017), Reading’s Lonnie Walker (2016) and Haverford’s Levan Shawn Alston (2015).

Check out a list of honorees from around the country here.

