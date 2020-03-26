Butler’s Ethan Morton named Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year
Thursday, March 26, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The Butler boys basketball team still has a shot to win a PIAA Class 6A title if the season continues.
If the Golden Tornado take the floor together again, they will do so with the best player in the state.
Senior guard Ethan Morton was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday.
The Purdue recruit, who led Butler to the WPIAL Class 6A title last month, averaged 23.4 points, 13 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season.
The 6-foot-6 guard also is a two-time all-state selection.
Butler’s quest for a state title was put on hold when PIAA officials suspended the postseason tournament in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. No date for a restart has been decided.
Congratulations @EthanMorton_24 on being named PA @Gatorade POY! An incredible honor for a great player and even better person! Butler is proud of your commitment to this community!
@GTathletics1 @Butler_Area_SD @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/09h33uvloM
— Matt Clement (@mclem31) March 26, 2020
Morton is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. Past winners include Karl-Anthony Towns (2013, 2014), Dwight Howard (2004), Chris Bosh (2002), Paul Pierce (1995), Chauncey Billups (1994, 1995) and Jason Kidd (1992).
Past Pennsylvania award winners include Kennedy Catholic’s Oscar Tshiebwe (2019), Mars’ Robby Carmody (2018), Westtown School’s Mohamed Bamba (2017), Reading’s Lonnie Walker (2016) and Haverford’s Levan Shawn Alston (2015).
Check out a list of honorees from around the country here.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
