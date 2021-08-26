Butler’s major rebuilding project making significant strides

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Coach Eric Christy is in his fourth year at Butler.

In a move to save the football program, Butler school officials decided to leave the WPIAL for football only after consecutive 0-10 seasons in 2018-2019 and with roster numbers shrinking despite the school’s large enrollment.

The Golden Tornado played an independent schedule in 2020 and early indications are looking good for the 1950 WPIAL Class AAA champions and 1977 co-champs.

“It was the appropriate step in getting this program to a point where it can be competitive,” Butler coach Eric Christy said. “We were excited about our schedule and then covid changed it and put us in an extremely challenging pod of teams. We won a couple games and got 78 players to come out for this season, with last season’s success being one of the main reasons. Now we have to take the next step.”

Butler is poised to take that next step with nine returning starters on offense and six back on defense.

Leading the way on offense is senior Cooper Baxter, the team’s leading passer and rusher in 2020 who is listed as an athlete and will play multiple positions.

“Having his leadership is great as a two-year starter,” Christy said. “Cooper will be a major part of our defense as an inside linebacker and will also possibly see some time at running back this year.”

Other returning skill players include juniors Lance Slater and Mac Schnur as well as one of the area’s top tight ends in 6-foot-5, 226-pound Charlie Kreinbucher. The senior is also a member of the Butler basketball team and is headed to Akron next season to continue his football career.

Experience up front on offense also has Christy excited.

“The return of the entire offensive line (is exciting),” he said. “Lots of them are now only juniors.”

Senior lineman Jacob Pomykata is called the team leader by Christy. The juniors include Brock Popovich, Ethan Babay and Markeis Frazier.

It has been nearly 25 years since the Butler football program finished with a winning record. Last year, the Golden Tornado ended a long 24-game losing streak. Now they hope to put an end to the winning season drought this fall.

“We have two goals,” Christy said. “We expect to make the playoffs and we expect to have a winning season.”

Butler

Coach: Eric Christy

2020 record: 2-4

All-time record: 517-460-47

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Kiski Area, 7

9.3 at Erie*, 7

9.10 Meadville, 7

9.18 at McDowell*, 12

10.1 Harbor Creek, 7

10.8 Westinghouse, 7

10.15 at Cathedral Prep*, 7

10.22 Franklin, 7

10.29 Slippery Rock, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Cooper Baxter

40-78, 379 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Cooper Baxter

475 yards, 9 TDs

Receiving: Charles Kreinbucher

14-214 yards, 2 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Eric Christy begins his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater, Butler.

• This marks the second season Butler is playing an independent schedule after leaving the WPIAL in football only after the 2019 campaign. The Golden Tornado’s 2021 schedule is made up of mostly teams from District 10.

• The last winning football season for the Golden Tornado was 1997. The Butler victory over Blackhawk on Oct. 16 snapped a 24-game losing streak.

• It might not seem like much, but the Golden Tornadoes’ 2-4 record gave the program its most wins since a 3-6 season in 2017. By winning its final two games last year, it was the first time Butler won back-to-back games since beating Hempfield and Fox Chapel in October of 2012.

