Butler’s Singleton, Moon’s Cochran among winners at Red, White and Blue Classic

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 10:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran crosses the finish line to win the girls WPIAL Class AAA championship race Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at California University.

Butler’s C.J. Singleton recorded the fastest time of all runners who competed in the 18th annual Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park in White Oak on Saturday afternoon.

Singleton’s time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds was fast enough to earn first place in the Class 3A boys race and aided the Golden Tornado to second place in the team standings (101 points). Butler finished behind champion North Allegheny (26 points).

The Tigers were paced by top-five finishes by Scott Nalepa (16:04), Jackson Hickel (16:19) and Gregory Kossuth (16:23).

Seneca Valley won the Class 3A girls race with 58 points without a runner in the top five. Moon’s Mia Cochran (17:39) won the Class 3A girls individual crown followed by Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins (18:13.59) and Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang (18:44.92). North Allegheny finished second with 102 points.

Ringgold highlighted the Class 2A boys race with Ryan Pajak posting the best individual time (16:02) and the team earning first place (44 points). Ryan’s brother, Lucas, finished third (16:18).

Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo topped the Class 2A girls leaderboard (18:37), and North Catholic (102 points) took home the team title.

The Riverview boys and St. Joseph girls captured titles Friday during the Class A portion of the Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park.

Senior Mason Ochs finished second with a time of 17:04 to lead the Raiders boys. He finished just behind Riverside’s Colby Belczyk (16:53).

The St. Joseph girls were led by senior Kathleen Simander and sophomore Brandi Carmack, who were fourth and sixth, respectively.

Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won the girls race.

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class 3A

Individual

1. C.J. Singleton, Butler, 15:45.87; 2. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:04.96; 3. Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 16:19.83; 4. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 16:23.27; 5. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:27.52

Team

1. North Allegheny (26 points), 2. Butler (101), 3. Mt. Lebanon (115), 4. Seneca Valley (122), 5. South Fayette (171)

Class 2A

Individual

1. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 16:02.58; 2. Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:11.82; 3. Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 16:18.16; 4. Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 16:21.32; 5. Mike Formica, Knoch, 16:24.57

Team

1. Ringgold (44 points), 2. Greensburg Salem (75), 3. New Castle (105), 4. Knoch (158), 5. North Catholic (179)

Girls

Saturday’s results

Red, White and Blue Classic

At White Oak Park

Class 3A

Individual

1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 17:39.38; 2. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 18:13.59; 3. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park, 18:44.92; 4. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 18:47.57; 5. Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 18:55.11

Team

1. Seneca Valley (58 points), 2. North Allegheny (102), 3. Pine-Richland (140), 4. Mt. Lebanon (148), 5. Oakland Catholic (170)

Class 2A

Individual

1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:37.82; 2. Gianna Labbiento, 18:57.34; 3. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:25.17; 4. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 19:40.79; 5. Annah Kunes, McKeesport, 19:53.82

Team

1. North Catholic (102 points), 2. Chartiers Valley (111), 3. Ringgold (132), 4. Knoch (147), 5. Beaver (152)