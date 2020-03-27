Buzzer-beater by Seton LaSalle’s Emma Walsh picked for Maxpreps’ Top 10

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 2:54 PM

High school basketball fans can relive a special moment for Emma Walsh and the Seton LaSalle girls basketball team.

Walsh hit a half-court buzzer beater to beat South Park, 54-53 in overtime, in a Section 2-3A game Jan. 13.

Video of the shot circulated across various forms of social media and highlight shows.

This week, it reappeared as part of Maxpreps’ Top 10 high school basketball plays for the year.

It was slotted at No. 7.

South Park’s Cassie Klocek hit a go-ahead shot for South Park with four seconds left in overtime. Walsh took the inbounds pass at her own foul line, took three dribbles to the midcourt stripe and won the game for the Rebels.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

