Buzzer-beater by Seton LaSalle’s Emma Walsh picked for Maxpreps’ Top 10

Friday, March 27, 2020 | 2:54 PM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Emma Walsh (12) competes against South Park.

High school basketball fans can relive a special moment for Emma Walsh and the Seton LaSalle girls basketball team.

Walsh hit a half-court buzzer beater to beat South Park, 54-53 in overtime, in a Section 2-3A game Jan. 13.

Video of the shot circulated across various forms of social media and highlight shows.

Emma Walsh hits the half court buzzer beater in overtime!! #HometownHeroes @SportsCenter @espn @espnW Lady Rebels defeat South Park 54-53 in a nail biter! pic.twitter.com/AlT8svjOfh — Seton LaSalle Basketball (@SLS_LadyRebels) January 14, 2020

This week, it reappeared as part of Maxpreps’ Top 10 high school basketball plays for the year.

It was slotted at No. 7.

South Park’s Cassie Klocek hit a go-ahead shot for South Park with four seconds left in overtime. Walsh took the inbounds pass at her own foul line, took three dribbles to the midcourt stripe and won the game for the Rebels.

greatest feeling in the world! thank you coach — Emma Walsh (@_emmawalsh) January 14, 2020

