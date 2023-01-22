Cal (Pa.) lands 4 Western Pa. high school football stars

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review McKeesport senior running back Bobbie Boyd streaks down the sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 19-7 win over Penn-Trafford on Sept. 2, 2022.

Cal (Pa.) had a big Saturday night on the recruiting trail, picking up commitments from a handful of the top high school football players in Western Pennsylvania.

McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd, the Westinghouse duo of Keyshawn Morsillo and Sincere Smith and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie all committed to the Vulcans in a matter of hours.

Boyd, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back/safety, rushed for 1,164 yards on 143 carries, scored 15 touchdowns and added seven interceptions as McKeesport went 11-2.

Morsillo, a 6-2, 190-pound quarterback, threw for 2,544 yards and 43 touchdowns as Westinghouse went 14-1 and became the first City League team to reach the state finals since 1997. He also ran for 916 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His favorite target was Smith, a 6-1, 182-pound wide receiver/defensive back who caught 45 passes for 1,468 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Currie, a 6-2, 215-pound tight end/linebacker, was an all-conference selection on both offense and defense for the Allegheny Six champion Black Hawks.

Their commitments came after the Vulcans landed Sto-Rox wide receiver/defensive back Jaymont-Green Miller on Friday and all-state Aliquippa lineman Naquan Crowder on Thursday.

Cal (Pa.) went 6-5 overall, 4-3 in the PSAC West, to post its 18th consecutive winning record this season.