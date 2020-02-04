Cambria Heights to replace Ligonier Valley in Heritage Conference

Monday, February 3, 2020 | 7:20 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review New Heritage Conference member Cambria Heights takes on Ligonier Valley in a 2017 game.

Heritage Conference president Jody Rainey announced on Monday that the conference voted to approve Cambria Heights as its new member to replace Ligonier Valley, which left for the WPIAL.

The vote was 8-0. Cambria Heights will begin competition in the conference starting with the 2021-22 school year.

Cambria Heights is located in Patton and immediately becomes a close rival with Northern Cambria, United, Purchase Line and Penns Manor.

Cambria Heights, which competes in Class 2A for football, is a member of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.

Bishop Carroll is playing a Heritage Conference football schedule in 2020-21 to replace Ligonier Valley.

Rainey said the addition of Cambria Heights will assure the longevity of the conference.

Ken Kerchenske, principal of Cambria Heights, said his board of school directors voted 8-0 to apply for membership last week.

