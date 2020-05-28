Canon-Mac lineman Connor McMahon commits to ‘perfect school’ for hard work

By:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Jess Levo | Tribune-Review Canon McMillan junior Connor McMahon

Connor McMahon received a Naval Academy football offer on Memorial Day weekend and the timing didn’t go unnoticed by the Canon-McMillon junior.

“I felt honored,” he said. “That’s a big weekend for all people who have served.”

A few days later, McMahon decided to join them.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound lineman made a commitment Thursday to Navy over offers that could’ve taken him to the Ivy League or Patriot League. A team leader who’s self-motivated and carries a 4.25 grade point average, McMahon is perfectly suited for a service academy, Canon-McMillan coach Mike Evans said.

“They have a fantastic program and a winning program,” McMahon said. “I believe I’m a hard-worker, and that’s the best school if you’re hard-working and want to have a great future. It’s the perfect school.”

McMahon also had offers from Air Force, Brown, Bryant, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Holy Cross and Penn. Army also had shown interest.

“He’s everything the academies would want,” Evans said. “He was raised well. He’s a tough kid with a good work ethic, always positive, a dream to coach and highly football intelligent. He’s the kind of kid that smiles no matter how hard we practice.”

McMahon played tight end and defensive end last season, earning second-team all-conference honors in Class 6A. Navy likely wants him as an offensive tackle, a new position he’ll try this fall for the Big Macs.

He dedicated himself to the weight room and increased his strength considerably, Evans said. He’s added 80 pounds since freshman year, including 30 in recent months.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented him from visiting the campus in Annapolis, Md., but he has taken virtual tours online.

Navy went 11-2 last season and defeated Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

“Once I got the offer, I knew instantly there wasn’t going to be a better school that offered me,” McMahon said.

His parents both were Division I college athletes, so he’ll follow in their footsteps. His father Eric was a defensive end at Kent State and his mother Jennifer played softball at Youngstown State.

They were excited for his commitment, McMahon said, along with his grandfather, who served in the Marines.

“He was extremely excited when I told him I got the offer in the first place,” McMahon said. “He told me how that’s a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

After much thought and consideration, I have decided to continue my Academic and Football Career at the US Naval Academy! My family and I are very thankful and blessed for this amazing opportunity. I am confident that @NavyFB is where I should be in my future! @BigMacsFootball pic.twitter.com/r1ZeiUW8r6 — Connor McMahon (@ConnorMcMahon94) May 28, 2020

