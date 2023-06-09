Canon-McMillan’s Kaeden Singleton commits to Delaware

Thursday, June 8, 2023 | 4:55 PM

Canon-McMillan High School has been a popular place for college football coaches to visit this spring, including representatives from Syracuse, Pitt, Eastern Michigan and Delaware, among others.

Rising senior Kaeden Singleton heard something he liked from the Blue Hens and announced his commitment to play at Delaware via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Singleton, a second-team all-conference selection last season, chose Delaware over offers from Duquesne, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Fordham, Lafayette, Maine, Yale, Holy Cross, Georgetown, Brown and Dartmouth, among others.

A 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker/tight end, Singleton totaled 29 tackles and four sacks and also caught 14 passes for 155 yards and scored two touchdowns as a junior, when the Big Macs went 5-6 overall and 1-3 in Class 6A. They lost a WPIAL semifinal game to North Allegheny, 7-0.

The Blue Hens were 8-5 last season, with a 6-1 home record and a 4-4 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association.

