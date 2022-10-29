Capacity crowd sees Aliquippa defeat rival Central Valley with dominant 3rd quarter

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Aliquippa’s DJ Walker saw the fans lining the fence three deep, heard emotions from the capacity crowd and felt electricity in the late-October air.

That, he says, is what fueled his big night.

“It’s the energy,” Walker said. “You felt the vibe in the stadium. You felt the vibe on the field. Big hits. Big plays. The crowd. You’ve got to love it.”

He and his Aliquippa teammates fed on that energy after halftime, delivered a dominant third quarter and defeated rival Central Valley, 35-24, Friday night to clinch the Parkway Conference title and surely a No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs.

This matchup was anticipated for months as a clash of reigning state championships, and the game matched the hype. The contest drew a capacity crowd to Freedom’s stadium.

“I’m really happy for both teams, the kids,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “It was a great night for the community and the county. It was packed. Everybody competed. It was a great thing.”

Walker scored twice on catches of 92 and 25 yards, teammate Tiqwai Hayes had two rushing touchdowns and Aliquippa’s defense didn’t allow a point after halftime. Walker finished with 141 yards on five catches, and Hayes had 166 rushing yards on 23 carries with touchdown runs of three and 20 yards.

Each team had one big quarter. Central Valley’s came in the second, when the Warriors scored all 24 of their points and running back Bret FitzSimmons scored twice.

Aliquippa’s was a 21-point third quarter.

“You’ve got to love playing in a game like this,” Walker said. “Two teams not too far away. Bragging rights on the line. You’ve just got to love it. We came out here. We felt the energy. We felt the vibe. To win, that’s big time.”

When the playoff brackets are revealed at 2 p.m. Saturday, it’s likely Aliquippa (9-0, 7-0) and Central Valley (9-1, 6-1) will draw the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in Class 4A.

“We’ll see them again,” Walker said.

This loss was the first in three seasons for Central Valley, snapping a 36-game winning streak that was the longest active in the state.

“I can’t stress this enough when I say that’s what high school football should be right there,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “Capacity crowd. Two good football teams. … I don’t think we disappointed anybody.”

Aliquippa erased a 10-point halftime deficit with three third-quarter touchdowns, one apiece by John Tracy (2-yard run), Walker (25-yard catch) and Hayes (20-yard run). The Quips went from trailing 24-14 at half to leading 35-24 after three.

“We went in there at halftime and knew we were down, but we said it’s not over,” Walker said. “Stick together as a team. Keep being a team. Next-play mentality. That’s what we did.”

Walker turned the game Aliquippa’s way with two big plays in the span of a minute.

The senior caught a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-3 late in the third for Quips a 28-24 lead. Two plays later, Walker picked off a Central Valley pass near midfield, setting up Hayes for another touchdown.

“They had us on the ropes,” Warfield said. “It’s a game of runs. … They got a big run. I said, if we just hold our course, maybe we’ll get another run.”

