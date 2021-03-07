Carlynton bowling revels in successful season

By:

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Submitted | Daniel Kuhn The Carlynton boys bowling team went 8-2 in 2020-21. Submitted | Daniel Kuhn The Carlynton girls bowling team went 8-2 in 2020-21. Previous Next

Daniel Kuhn just completed his fourth season as Carlynton boys and girls bowling coach. Color him very pleased with how the season played out for both of his Cougars teams this season.

“When you expect great things, they tend to happen,” Kuhn said. “Greatness, both physically bowling and the emotional attachment that grows them as individuals, was on display the entire year. Cougar Nation should be proud of our student-athletes this season and in the years to come.”

Both the Cougars boys and girls teams finished 8-2 and qualified for both the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League playoffs and the state regionals.

That was old news for the boys team, but it was the first time the Carlynton girls bowling team made the WPIBL playoffs and the regional tournament in 10 years.

“Every single student-athlete stood out this year,” Kuhn said. “They all showed fortitude throughout the entire season. They exhibited impeccable communication when we needed it most. Not only is our bowling future bright, society will be better with these kids in it. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of individuals.”

In the WPIBL team championships, the Cougars boys team finished ninth overall and the girls ended up in 15th place.

Individually, Carlynton had three bowlers advance to the singles regionals: senior Andrew Engleka on the boys side and junior Gwen Kalimon and sophomore Shelby Palmer for the girls.

Andrew Engleka, along with younger brother Adam, led the boys team.

“Big brother Andrew has helped pave a positive path forward for our program,” Kuhn said. “He has been working on and improving his craft every year, and he is reaping the rewards this year, as he has yet again extended his season. Adam’s average continues to climb, and he will certainly be called upon in the future to maintain our positive atmosphere. They both remain loose and locked in.”

Two other bowlers on the boys team who stood out were Lukas Prepelka and Ethan O’Brien. Kuhn expressed excitement about the future with the improvement of both players in this, their junior years.

“Lukas is a strong asset to our team,” Kuhn said. “He is consistently in the 160s, so to have that is a huge benefit to our team. The attitude he brings day in and day out is a tremendous example for us all. Ethan O’Brien qualified for WPIBL singles this year with a 174 average. He has been working hard for three years to get to this point, and we are fortunate to have him next year as well.”

In the WPIBL finals, Palmer led the Cougars girls team with a score of 444 after rolling off games of 162, 160 and 122.

“Shelby started forging her path as a freshman last year, qualifying for the regionals,” Kuhn said. “She continues to perfect her craft with a cool and calm demeanor. Nothing seems to rattle Shelby, which is crucial for a team’s anchor. The future remains bright with Shelby at the helm.”

Kuhn also felt it was important to point out the working relationship Carlynton has with West Hills neighbor Montour and its coaches.

“Their program stands out in my eyes because of the hard work they put it both on and off season,” he said. “We will continue to try and mimic their ‘behind the scenes’ efforts. A crosstown rivalry only strengthens both programs, so I thank them for their efforts.”

Like all of the indoor winter sports, there were pitfalls and obstacles to overcome for everybody. But for Kuhn, that made this journey more special, and he is thankful to many who allowed it to take place.

“This season was extra special getting to see our young adults enjoy themselves,” Kuhn said. “Laughter is the best medicine, and there was a lot of it. Big thanks to AMF Noble Lanes for creating a safe practice and match environment each and every day.”

Tags: Carlynton