Carlynton, Chartiers Valley track and field expect to have good seasons

By:

Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 10:06 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Dequay Canton is the top returning Class AA sprinter in the state.

Spread the love

















Good news for Carlynton’s athletic programs spells bad news — at least in the short term — for the Cougars’ track and field team.

The boys and girls basketball teams qualified for the PIAA playoffs. Natali Lutsiv qualified for the PIAA swimming championships. And Lexi Jones was competing for Carrick’s hockey team, which qualified for the PIHL postseason.

That means several of coach Nate Milsom’s track and field athletes got late starts to their season. But once those athletes return to form, the Cougars should wind up with good representation at the WPIAL championships.

Pennsylvania schools are closed until March 30 because of concerns over the covid-19 pandemic, meaning practices, meets and games aren’t happening for spring sports teams.

DeQuay Canton, point guard on the boys basketball team is, according to PA Milesplit, the top returning Class AA sprinter in the state. Canton placed second at the WPIAL meet and fifth in the state in the 100 meters last year.

Lutsiv and Jones represent half of the girls 3200 relay that qualified for states (fourth in the WPIAL). Erin LaQuatra also is back from that group, but it will need to replace Katie Kozy, a freshman swimmer at Saint Vincent.

Gwen Kalimon, the alternate last season, is a leading candidate to take Kozy’s spot.

“(Kalimon) was in the weight room all offseason and looks really strong,” Milsom said. “Some of the alternates have been working hard, so it will be interesting to see who fills that spot.”

WPIAL triple jump qualifiers Savannah Sevacko and Azjia Gardner also return for the girls.

Other top returners for the boys include sprinter Brandon Brock and Adam Reyes, who qualified for the WPIAL indoor championships in the high jump.

At Chartiers Valley, coach Lori Poe returns plenty of experienced athletes on both teams and expects to have multiple WPIAL qualifiers.

Senior Hailey Roadway was a WPIAL qualifier in the pole vault and tied the school record with a 9-foot mark.

Junior Kate Pipilo, who was part of the 3200 relay that qualified for the WPIAL championships, will run middle distance. Fellow juniors Alyssa Dunn (WPIALs in the 800), Tina Anderson (hurdles, distance) and Bridget Schneider (pole vault) also return.

The strong sophomore group includes Haylie Francis (WPIALs in triple jump), Emma Laughlin (hurdles), Mackinzie Minney (sprints, long jump, relays) and basketball standout Perri Page (jumps).

Emily Oliver is the top returning thrower. That is the area in which, Poe said, the girls team lacks depth.

“We graduated quite a few girls on the throwing side the past couple of years,” she said, “so that’s where we hope some of the younger girls come in.”

The CV boys team has plenty of senior experience.

Thrower Doug Brady returns after just missing the WPIAL podium in discus last year. Caleb Nelson went to states in the indoor triple jump. Damian Bundridge and Thad Adams bring additional experience to the jumping events.

Marcello Legister is a top returning hurdler, and Frank Kuna and Ethan Du, Poe said, have the ability to clear 12 feet in the pole vault. Henry Anderson and Austin Krieger are the top returning distance runners.

Junior Socrates Boulis gives the Colts depth at hurdles, and classmate Patrick Marsh just missed qualifying for WPIALs as a first-year javelin thrower.

Sophomore Kaden Crump will provide depth in the distance events.

“(We) have those guys who are strong in the field, and most of them do track events as well,” Poe said. “Our field events for the boys will be really strong.”

Tags: Carlynton, Chartiers Valley