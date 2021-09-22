Carlynton football cancellation leads to Serra Catholic vs. Freeport matchup Friday
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 2:29 PM
Carlynton canceled its nonconference football game scheduled for Friday against Serra Catholic because of covid-19 cases, but Serra needed little time to find new opponent.
Freeport will host Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
Carlynton athletic director Nate Milsom said the football team didn’t have enough available bodies “with the latest outbreak of covid and students quarantined.”
Freeport was initially scheduled to host Derry on Friday before Derry canceled. Freeport announced the alternate matchup with Serra Catholic on Twitter.
