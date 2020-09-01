Carlynton looks to end playoff drought behind experienced line

By:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 10:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton quarterback Khalil Kerr throws a pass during practice on Monday Aug. 17, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton lineman Pierce Greiner works out during practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton running back Shawn Curry works out during practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton quarterback Khalil Kerr throws a pass during practice on Monday Aug. 17, 2020. Previous Next

The Carlynton football team won its season opener for a second straight year in 2019 and was actually sitting in first place at 2-0 after outscoring Bishop Canevin and Fort Cherry by a combined score of 77-20. Then a seven-game losing streak derailed its playoff hopes … again.

With Southmoreland ending the WPIAL’s longest playoff drought last year at 40 years, Carlynton is now third on that dubious list, having not earned a district postseason berth since 2001, trailing only Leechburg (1988) and Brownsville (2000).

However, a victory over perennial power Seton LaSalle in the final game of the 2019 season gave the Cougars their third win, the most the program has had in a year since 2013.

“Being my first season at Carlynton last year, I saw some bright spots and some areas where we need to improve as a program,” coach Rich Piccinini said. “I was happy with the way we started with two wins, then injuries hit and we had some obstacles to overcome.

“We finished strong with a victory in our last game, probably the best team game we played, which will be a major stepping stone heading into this year.”

Carlynton’s leading rusher, quarterback Dallas Paolino, and receiver, Izaiah Babish, have graduated, so Piccinini is looking to some young players to step up and accept a bigger role.

“There will be some big shoes to fill, but with our mix of returners and newcomers competing for positions, we feel positive about this year,” Piccinini said. “All positions are open for players to earn.”

One of those expected to step up is sophomore running back and defensive back Shawn Curry, who rushed for over 400 yards as a freshman.

“(Curry) has gotten bigger and stronger and has a bright future,” Piccinini said.

He’ll be running behind a line that has some experience, led by 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior Pierce Greiner. A starter on the Carlynton basketball team, Greiner has started for the football team since his freshman season and is getting some Division I interest.

“He has great size and potential,” Piccinini said. “He is very athletic for a big lineman.”

Greiner is optimistic that his fellow linemen are ready for a big year.

“Our line this year is going to be very strong,” he said. “We have four returning linemen who have started the last two years, so we are ready for whatever is in our path.”

Also returning on the offensive line and at linebacker is senior Levi Blystone. The three-year starter has been consistent, reliable and flexible to help out wherever the team needs him.

With six starters back on offense and defense, Piccinini has reason to be cautiously optimistic.

“Heading into camp, I’m excited about the enthusiasm for the upcoming year with the group of players we have,” he said. “As always with a smaller team, one of our concerns is roster size. As we build the program, the numbers will be up this year.”

Greiner feels if he and his teammates play together, they can make something special happen.

“The key for the team’s success is becoming a strong family this year,” Greiner said. “We finally have a strong and healthy team and also the culture of the Carlynton football program has done a complete turnaround from the last decade, and no one is for themselves, unlike the years past.”

Carlynton finished in sixth place in the eight-team Class 2A Three Rivers Conference a year ago. The new look conference has shrunk to only six teams with old rivals Brentwood, Seton LaSalle and South Side returning.

“I feel the conference is excellent from top to bottom with the teams that remained,” Piccinini said, “as well as the historically good newcomers in Sto-Rox and Western Beaver.”

Schedule

Coach: Rich Piccinini

2019 record: 3-7, 2-5 in Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

All-time record: 171-300-10

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Sto-Rox*, 7

9.17, at Shady Side Academy, 7

9.25, at Serra Catholic, 7

10.2, Brentwood*, 7

10.9, at South Side*, 7

10.16, Seton LaSalle*, 7

10.24, at Western Beaver*, 12:30

* Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Elijah Babish

14-21, 77 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Dallas Paolino*

162-915 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Izaiah Babish*

4-48 yards

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Rich Piccinini begins his second year at Carlynton after five years at Peters Township earlier in the decade.

• Despite a seven-game losing streak last year, the Cougars missed the playoffs by only two games behind Serra Catholic and South Side in the Three Rivers Conference.

• Carlynton is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Cougars last qualified for the WPIAL playoffs when they finished 5-5 and lost to Beaver Falls, 30-28, in the 2001 Class AA first round.

• Carlynton has never won a WPIAL football championship, but this is the 53rd anniversary of Crafton winning the 1967 Class A title, 7-6, over South Fayette.

Tags: Carlynton