Carlynton mat standout sets sights on 100th win, WPIAL title

Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Oleg Melnyk works for an escape from Thomas Jefferson’s Brendan Finnerty at the 2020 Allegheny County Tournament at Fox Chapel.

In his native Ukraine, where he was born and lived his first 10 years, Oleg Melnyk claims his first name is very common.

Now he’s trying to make a name for himself around the WPIAL and the state.

The Carlynton senior has risen in weight class as he has improved in his three years with the Cougars.

“He’s deceptively strong, explosive when he needs to be and is creative on the mat,” Carlynton wrestling coach Ed White said. “He knows how to work his way out of a scramble position into a position that’s favorable to him. Off the mat, he’s a great kid who’s self-motivated. He takes the initiative and doesn’t need anybody to drag him to do the work that needs done.”

Melnyk reached the semifinals as a freshman in the WPIAL Class AA 145-pound championships and qualified for the PIAA Southwest Regionals.

The past two years, Melnyk lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals, at 152 pounds as a sophomore and 160 pounds as a junior. He rebounded from his loss to win the consolation bracket and finish third in the district. He just missed qualifying for the state championships after finishing eighth at the Southwest Regionals.

“A few of my goals for the upcoming season would be winning my 100th match, winning the WPIAL and placing high at states and regionals,” Melnyk said.

In order to reach those goals, White said Melnyk has to combine a strong mental side to go with his physical abilities.

“I think like many athletes his age, the mental side of athletics is the hardest part to master,” White said. “If he can get to a place where he’s able to go into every competition with the right mindset, he’ll be hard to beat.”

Like every other high school athlete, he has been waiting patiently for the winter sports season to resume.

“Throughout the summer and the last few months, I have been visiting a few clubs around the local area and wrestling with some of the kids my age,” Melnyk said. “I also was provided a great opportunity to attend a few practices with some great college athletes, which was definitely a huge plus for me.

“Apart from the wrestling itself, I always like to keep myself busy, whether it is lifting at the gym, at home or going out on an adventure with my friends. Staying active and fit is definitely a priority for me.”

Melnyk not only has a top-notch work ethic, he also has developed into a leader in his time at Carlynton.

“Oleg leads by example in the room,” White said. “He works very hard in the room for younger wrestlers to see.”

Carlynton sophomore Chase Brandebura won a WPIAL championship last year at 106 pounds. Melnyk hopes he can inspire all of his teammates, whether champions or just learning the sport.

“I definitely consider myself a leader for younger teammates,” Melnyk said. “I always look forward to helping out and inspiring others. Because our middle school team and high school team practice together, I try to help kids who need a ride to practice. I push my own teammates to pick up the pace and to inspire the little ones to do well and to be the best they can be.”

The WPIAL has updated its championship wrestling schedule, giving district wrestlers over a month to prepare for the Class AA sub-section qualifiers for the WPIAL championships that begin Feb. 16.

The WPIAL sectionals and championships are Feb. 19-20 with the PIAA regionals March 6 and the state championships March 12.

While Melnyk’s immediate focus is on those qualifying and championship dates along with his stated goals, what about beyond this season? What happens when Melnyk graduates in May?

“I believe Oleg can have a successful wrestling career in college if he puts in the work,” White said. “He has a great deal of growth potential, and in a college environment, I really think we’d be able to see what he’s capable of.”

Melnyk says he has thought long and hard about life after high school graduation since his senior year began.

“I have stressed about it for many months,” he said, “and as of right now, I am looking to join a branch in the military and pursue a career as a pilot.”

