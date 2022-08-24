Carlynton working to end playoff drought

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton quarterback Devonte Dean throws during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Jacob Stiffler goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Wes Maxwell goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Jadin McKnight goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton coach Rich Piccinini during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton coach Rich Piccinini during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton coach Rich Piccinini during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Carlynton High School. Previous Next

Twenty-one years.

After finishing tied for third place in the 2001 Class AA Interstate Conference, Carlynton traveled to Reeves Field at Geneva College to battle heavy favorite Beaver Falls in the first round of the district playoffs.

The Tigers, who eventually lost in the finals to Washington, had more than they could handle from the Cougars in a near opening-round shocker. Beaver Falls prevailed, 30-28.

Carlynton hasn’t played a WPIAL football playoff game since.

The struggles for the Cougars program continued last season when they finished in fifth place in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference with a record of 2-8.

“It was a learning experience for a lot of our young guys,” Carlynton coach Rich Piccinini said. “We are forced to play many freshmen and sophomores. Sometimes they aren’t quite ready for a full varsity season, but they have to learn and adjust on the run. We are hoping as a program that this will pay off in the future.”

Despite only three starters returning on both sides of the ball, Piccinini has remained optimistic and likes what he has seen as the young Cougars prepare for 2022.

“I’m excited about the ‘team’ atmosphere that has improved over the offseason,” he said. “We were big on team building and a new attitude since the end of last season.”

That may sound good coming from the coaching staff, but it appears Cougars players have bought into a strong team mentality as well.

“Our team’s attitude is positive, even after another tough season,” Carlynton quarterback Devonte Dean said. “Our team is focusing on improving and building on what we did last year.”

Only a sophomore, Dean is expected to be one of the leaders of this young Cougars team.

“He really improved as a player and as a leader this offseason,” Piccinini said.

Dean agrees.

“I believe I’m a leader because I played a lot last year and I feel like I have the experience to lead the team this year,” he said.

Junior wide receiver/linebacker Jaydin McKnight will also play a key role in the Cougars offense. He led the team in receiving last year with 171 yards on 11 catches.

Junior Jacob Stiffler is expected to lead the ground attack while four-year starter Wes Maxwell will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.

Numbers are obviously a concern for the program, but while staying healthy is going to be the key for any small school’s success, Piccinini likes the challenge he and his staff face on any given Friday night as well.

“As always, with a small school we are concerned about young players having to play immediately and stepping into important roles,” he said. “But that is also exciting as a coach to see the players make progress.”

Carlynton supporters may be encouraged that the team has moved from Class 2A to A for the next two years. The Cougars ended up in the Black Hills Conference with Avella, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Cornell, Fort Cherry and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

“The conference has a lot of talented teams,” Piccinini said. “We feel like it’s a much better fit for us in Single-A with our numbers. We are working to just continue to improve as a program.”

Carlynton

Coach: Rich Piccinini

2021 record: 1-4, 2-8 in Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

All-time record: 176-313-10

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Carrick, 7

9.2 Riverview, 7

9.9 at Ellwood City, 7

9.16 OLSH, 7

9.23 at Cornell*, 7

9.30 at Avella*, 7

10.7 Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.15 at Burgettstown*, 1

10.21 at Fort Cherry*, 7

10.28 Bishop Canevin*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Devontae Dean

29-57, 300 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Shawn Curry*

183-1,057 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jaydin McKnight

11-171 yards, TD

*No longer at the school

FAST FACTS

• Piccinini begins his fourth season as head coach at Carlynton after five years as head coach at Peters Township (2011-2015).

• The Cougars have the longest playoff drought in the WPIAL, now at 21 years. Brownsville has missed the WPIAL postseason the last 22 years, but the Falcons left the district and are playing an independent football schedule this season.

• Carlynton has won eight games total the last three seasons, a marked improvement from the four total games they won between 2014-2018.

• This is the 52nd season of Carlynton football. This is also the 55th anniversary of the last WPIAL football championship won by the district. In the 1967 Class A title game, Crafton defeated South Fayette, 7-6.