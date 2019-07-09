Central Catholic baseball’s Will Ray commits to Wake Forest
By: Chris Harlan
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Central Catholic’s Will Ray is the lastest WPIAL baseball recruit heading south.
The left-handed hitting outfielder committed Monday to Wake Forest, continuing a trend that’s seen ACC and SEC schools recruit players from Western Pennsylvania. Among them, Blackhawk graduate Michael Turconi was a freshman for the Demon Deacons this past season.
Ray announced his decision on Twitter.
Wake Forest went 31-26 overall last season and 14-16 in the ACC.
I am extremely happy to announce I have committed to play baseball at Wake Forest University. I want to thank my family and everyone else that has helped me get to this point. Go Deacs! 🎩 @USElitebase @WakeBaseball @bill_cilento @WaltWFU @PerfectGameUSA pic.twitter.com/U90uWEWSRi
— Will Ray (@will_ray21) July 8, 2019
2021 OF Will Ray with a bomb in today’s game. #AngrySwing pic.twitter.com/dhpRkJEq79
— US Elite Baseball (@USElitebase) July 6, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
