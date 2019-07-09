Central Catholic baseball’s Will Ray commits to Wake Forest

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 12:26 AM

Central Catholic’s Will Ray is the lastest WPIAL baseball recruit heading south.

The left-handed hitting outfielder committed Monday to Wake Forest, continuing a trend that’s seen ACC and SEC schools recruit players from Western Pennsylvania. Among them, Blackhawk graduate Michael Turconi was a freshman for the Demon Deacons this past season.

Ray announced his decision on Twitter.

Wake Forest went 31-26 overall last season and 14-16 in the ACC.

