Central Catholic basketball coach avoids 1-year suspension, must sit 2 games

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | 6:02 PM

Submitted Brian Urso is the new head coach of the Central Catholic boys basketball team. He was an assistant coach for Robert Morris during the 2018-19 season.

The WPIAL wants Central Catholic basketball coach Brian Urso suspended for one scrimmage and two regular-season games next season, but the first-year coach avoided a potential one-year ban for recruiting.

Urso and Central Catholic’s administrators attended a hearing Wednesday at the WPIAL office in Green Tree. At issue were open gyms Urso had organized and emails sent to eighth-grade players, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

“Was there smoke in there, absolutely,” O’Malley said. “Brian Simmons as the (WPIAL) counsel could not establish fire to go the death penalty.”

Central Catholic hired Urso in April. The WPIAL could have suspended him for one year if it found he’d recruited.

If the school does not suspend Urso for two regular-season games and one scrimmage, the boys basketball team would be barred from the playoffs, O’Malley said.

Additionally, the school’s athletic administration was censured for failing to provide a current list of feeder schools to the PIAA. The boys basketball team was placed on probation for one year.

“The board could not substantiate or establish the fact that recruiting actually occurred,” O’Malley said. “There were some red flags, there were some concerns, but those concerns didn’t rise to the level (of a one-year suspension) in the board’s eyes.”

