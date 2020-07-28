Central Catholic basketball transfer Langston Moses eligible for regular season, WPIAL says

Monday, July 27, 2020 | 10:17 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Langston Moses (21) goes up for a shot over OLSH’s Eric Olexa (5) during a Class 2A WPIAL semifinal game Feb. 25, 2020 at North Hills.

Central Catholic transfer Langston Moses is eligible for next boys basketball season but ineligible to play in the postseason, the WPIAL decided Monday.

The 6-foot-3 rising junior averaged 22 points for Winchester Thurston, which reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and the PIAA first round last season.

Moses is a high-profile basketball player, but neither school considered the transfer athletically motivated, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said, so the board approved the transfer on the paperwork. However, he will be postseason ineligible for one year under a PIAA rule that targets all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

The WPIAL board reviewed paperwork for 47 transfers at Monday’s board meeting.

Among them, Thomas Jefferson transfer Jordan Mayer was declared ineligible for his sophomore season. Mayer played football and basketball at Ringgold last season as a 6-3, 230-pound freshman.

Ringgold’s administration did not approve the transfer paperwork, Scheuneman said. Thomas Jefferson can appeal.

Thirty-four transfers were declared fully eligible for regular season and postseason competition.

Declared postseason ineligible were Penn Hills’ Chase Barney and Christian Williams, Aliquippa’s Jabarhi Cleckley, Central Catholic’s Matthew Aulicino, Connellsville’s Luke Brandner, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mathew Metrosky, Leechburg’s Thomas Burke, Mt. Pleasant’s Haley Morgan, North Allegheny’s Collin McCorkle, Rochester’s Samuel Laure and Washington’s Andre Porter.

In other business, the WPIAL approved a four-year agreement to hold its baseball championships at Wild Things Park in Washington.

Southmoreland and Geibel Catholic were allowed to form combined teams in football and girls soccer. Indiana and Seeds of Faith Christian Academy formed co-ops in boys cross country and girls swimming.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

