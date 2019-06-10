Central Catholic defensive end A.J. Beatty commits to North Carolina
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 9:56 PM
Central Catholic’s A.J. Beatty, who announced more Division 1 offers than any WPIAL football recruit in the 2020 class, cut his long list down to one.
Beatty announced his commitment to North Carolina on Sunday night, choosing the Tar Heels over offers from West Virginia, Central Florida, Maryland, N.C. State, Purdue and South Carolina.
He revealed those seven schools as his favorites last month. In all, he listed 42 offers.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end is rated as a three-star Rivals recruit and fourth overall among Pennsylvania prospects in the 2020 class.
North Carolina hired Mack Brown as coach in November. Brown previously coached at Texas (1998-2013), North Carolina (1988-97), Tulane (1985-87) and Appalachian State (1983).
Committed🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/K8EWPK3p0g
— Aj Beatty🎥 (@ajbeatty88) June 9, 2019
Tags: Central Catholic
