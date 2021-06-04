Central Catholic defensive tackle Donovan Hinish commits to Notre Dame

By:

Friday, June 4, 2021 | 7:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish (51), JD Younger (3) and Bralen Henderson sack Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal Oct. 30, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon.

Notre Dame bought billboard space around Pittsburgh this spring, touting the many Western Pennsylvania football players who‘ve joined the Fighting Irish in recent years.

Make room for one more.

Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday, choosing the same school that recruited his brother, Kurt, six years earlier. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle will be a senior in the fall.

Hinish chose Notre Dame over offers from Pitt, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Toledo, Virginia Tech and Western Michigan.

The Irish in November were the first school to offer Hinish a scholarship. Rivals grades Hinish as a three-star prospect and ranks him 15th in the state among 2022 graduates.

His brother, Kurt, committed to Notre Dame in the spring before his senior year at Central Catholic. He started all 12 games last fall for Notre Dame.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic