Central Catholic draws Philadelphia power Imhotep Charter in cross-state Week Zero clash

Friday, August 27, 2021 | 1:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Donovan Hinish (left) and Matt Aulicino work out during practice on Aug. 10, 2021, in Oakland.

Finding a willing Week Zero opponent nearby isn’t always easy for Central Catholic, the two-time defending WPIAL Class 6A champion.

“I’ll be honest, there are calls I avoid, too,” said coach Terry Totten, listing nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. “But for the most part, yeah, teams don’t want to play us.”

Imhotep Charter can surely relate.

The Philadelphia public league powerhouse, which has a number of highly recruited seniors, will face Central Catholic at 8 p.m. Friday at the Wolvarena as part of the Western Pa. vs. Everyone showcase.

“It’s a test no doubt,” Totten said. “But we’ve put in a good camp. Let’s see what happens.”

Imhotep has reached the state finals five times since 2013.

Edge rusher Enai White is the top-ranked senior recruit in the state according to Rivals. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is a four-star prospect with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texan A&M among his more than 40 offers. He remains uncommitted.

Three-star Rivals recruit Keon Wylie (6-3, 210), an outside linebacker, committed to Penn State in July. He chose the Nittany Lions from nearly 30 offers.

Also in Imhotep’s senior class, defensive end Khalif Kemp (6-4, 224) committed to Temple, offensive lineman Emir Stinette (6-5, 380) committed to Rutgers and defensive back (6-1, 180) Jamir Reyes committed to Army.

Others recruits are still uncommitted.

The junior class features safety Rahmir Stewart, a four-star recruit with Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Georgia among his scholarship offers.

“There are probably six Power 5 kids out there,” Totten said. “And the safety, he’s the real deal.”

A key will be holding off an Imhotep’s offensive line that averaged 300 pounds, Totten said.

“They’re very big upfront and athletic at quarterback and tailback,” Totten said. “I think they want to establish the run. We’re hoping we can hold up.”

Central Catholic will counter with a defensive line that features senior tackle and Notre Dame recruit Donovan Hinish (6-2, 275), defensive ends Matt Aucilino (6-7, 235) and Robert Fulton (5-11, 190) and a multi-player rotation at nose tackle.

“We’ve got to swell up early and kind of survive the onslaught if there is one,” Totten said. “They’re a very senior-oriented football team and I have sophomores sprinkled throughout. Good sophomores, but sophomores.”

The cross-state matchup is part of a two-day, five-game schedule at the Wolvarena. It starts with Sto-Rox playing Bishop Sycamore of Columbus, Ohio, at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Central Catholic and Imhotep.

On Saturday, Brashear faces St. Vincent Pallotti of Laurel, Md., at 1 p.m., followed by Pine-Richland vs. Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m., and Woodland Hills vs. Wayne (N.J.) Valley at 8 p.m.

